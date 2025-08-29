Block Energy Completes Initial Injection in Georgia CCS Project

Block Energy plc said it has completed the initial injection of carbon dioxide (CO2) of its carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in the Eastern European region of Georgia.

No CO2 leakage on the surface was detected after the injection, Block Energy said in a news release. Previous work has confirmed connectivity between the injector well (PAT-49) and the four monitoring wells, the company said.

Liquid CO2 was delivered to the wellsite by Block Energy's partner in the pilot study, Indorama Corporation subsidiary Rustavi Azot, and injected in solution with water, according to the release.

Block Energy said it has implemented a monitoring and verification program, in which the company will collect subsurface samples and analyze data to determine if the injected CO2 has mineralized into solid calcium carbonate and is able to be permanently stored.

The company said it expects to take four to six months to determine if the CO2 has successfully mineralized in the reservoir and therefore proceed with the next steps in the project.

The company noted that this is the first successful pilot test of its kind in the broader Eastern European region. Assuming that mineralization is proven in the pilot, the project will provide a credible and tangible pathway to commercialization opportunities through third-party verification and a solution to carbon emissions reduction within Georgia and potentially in the wider region, Block Energy said.

According to the release, commercial efforts are currently focused on direct air capture technologies as well as engagement with industrial emitters seeking carbon reduction solutions, including in response to the European Union’s (EU) upcoming Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism. Georgia and the EU have a zero-tariff free-trade agreement in place, offering additional opportunities in the space, the company said.

Block Energy said it is working on commercialization options, including discussions with materials manufacturer Indorama Corporation, as well as work on field-scale development scenarios.

Block Energy CEO Paul Haywood said, "We are proud to have delivered the region's first successful CO2 mineralization injection pilot, having done so through our own cash resources. This represents an important milestone for Block, Georgia and our partner on the pilot project, Indorama, as we seek to demonstrate the viability of large-scale, low-cost CCS. This pilot injection paves the way for commercial engagement with industrial partners and carbon markets and we now look forward to building on this success”.

Indorama Group Director Prakash Kejriwal said, “We are pleased to highlight that the first CO2 mineralization project in Georgia has been successfully implemented with the support of Rustavi Azot Indorama. This pilot provides valuable insights into how carbon capture and mineralization can be applied on an industrial scale, helping reduce emissions and align with future EU carbon regulations. As one of the country's largest industrial producers, it demonstrates our potential to be at the forefront of advanced carbon management technologies while strengthening our competitiveness in global markets. This milestone also reflects Indorama Corporation's broader commitment to reducing its environmental footprint and advancing sustainable industrial practices across all our production sites worldwide”.

Georgia-based Block Energy describes itself as an independent oil and gas production and development company with a strategic focus on unlocking the energy potential of the country. The company has interests in seven production sharing contracts in central Georgia, including the XIB license, which has over 2.77 trillion cubic feet of 2C contingent gas resources.

