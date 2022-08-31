BLM Approves 1st Application for Permanent Carbon Storage on Public Lands

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has announced that it has approved the first application for permanent underground storage of carbon dioxide on public lands.

BLM revealed that it had greenlit ExxonMobil Corporation’s proposal to sequester carbon deep underground in Lincoln and Sweetwater counties, Wyoming, a development the organization described as a “significant milestone in the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to combat the climate crisis”.

The proposal includes a carbon dioxide disposal well pad and pipeline, which once completed will provide the opportunity for permanent underground storage of carbon dioxide produced along with natural gas at the existing Exxon Mobil Shute Creek Plant, BLM noted. Currently, ExxonMobil sells the carbon dioxide for commercial uses and excess carbon dioxide is vented into the atmosphere under a permit approved by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, BLM highlighted.

The disposal well will sequester approximately 60 million cubic feet of carbon dioxide daily at a depth of approximately 18,000 feet in the water leg of the Madison formation, which is an approved disposal zone, BLM outlined, adding that the injection of carbon dioxide into underground geologic formations offers safe, secure, and permanent disposal.

“This project is a prime example of how the BLM can work together with industry leaders to combat climate change,” BLM Wyoming State Director Andrew Archuleta said in a BLM statement.

“Projects like this will allow the BLM to play a part in reducing carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere,” Archuleta added in the statement.

Back in June, the BLM announced that it had issued a new policy relating to geologic sequestration of carbon dioxide on public lands “as part of a comprehensive strategy to combat climate change and reduce carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere”. The policy allowed for the permanent underground storage of carbon dioxide.

In the announcement, BLM highlighted that carbon dioxide has been injected underground in the U.S. since the 1940s, but typically as a temporary measure to produce more oil. The new policy marked the first time BLM issued such an action to allow for the permanent underground storage of carbon dioxide, BLM revealed at the time.

“This policy is an important tool to help the BLM combat the climate crisis and supports the Biden-Harris Administration’s goal of reaching net zero emissions economy-wide by no later than 2050,” BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning said back in June.

BLM highlighted in June that it had no approved carbon sequestration projects on BLM-managed lands, but added that it was processing two applications, one in Wyoming and one in Montana, and noted that it had received inquiries related to other potential projects in several states.

BLM manages the Federal government’s onshore subsurface mineral estate for the benefit of the American public, the organization’s website notes. It also manages some aspects of the oil and gas development for Indian tribes from the Tribal mineral estate.

