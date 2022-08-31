BLM Approves 1st Application for Permanent Carbon Storage on Public Lands
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has announced that it has approved the first application for permanent underground storage of carbon dioxide on public lands.
BLM revealed that it had greenlit ExxonMobil Corporation’s proposal to sequester carbon deep underground in Lincoln and Sweetwater counties, Wyoming, a development the organization described as a “significant milestone in the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to combat the climate crisis”.
The proposal includes a carbon dioxide disposal well pad and pipeline, which once completed will provide the opportunity for permanent underground storage of carbon dioxide produced along with natural gas at the existing Exxon Mobil Shute Creek Plant, BLM noted. Currently, ExxonMobil sells the carbon dioxide for commercial uses and excess carbon dioxide is vented into the atmosphere under a permit approved by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, BLM highlighted.
The disposal well will sequester approximately 60 million cubic feet of carbon dioxide daily at a depth of approximately 18,000 feet in the water leg of the Madison formation, which is an approved disposal zone, BLM outlined, adding that the injection of carbon dioxide into underground geologic formations offers safe, secure, and permanent disposal.
“This project is a prime example of how the BLM can work together with industry leaders to combat climate change,” BLM Wyoming State Director Andrew Archuleta said in a BLM statement.
“Projects like this will allow the BLM to play a part in reducing carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere,” Archuleta added in the statement.
Back in June, the BLM announced that it had issued a new policy relating to geologic sequestration of carbon dioxide on public lands “as part of a comprehensive strategy to combat climate change and reduce carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere”. The policy allowed for the permanent underground storage of carbon dioxide.
In the announcement, BLM highlighted that carbon dioxide has been injected underground in the U.S. since the 1940s, but typically as a temporary measure to produce more oil. The new policy marked the first time BLM issued such an action to allow for the permanent underground storage of carbon dioxide, BLM revealed at the time.
“This policy is an important tool to help the BLM combat the climate crisis and supports the Biden-Harris Administration’s goal of reaching net zero emissions economy-wide by no later than 2050,” BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning said back in June.
BLM highlighted in June that it had no approved carbon sequestration projects on BLM-managed lands, but added that it was processing two applications, one in Wyoming and one in Montana, and noted that it had received inquiries related to other potential projects in several states.
BLM manages the Federal government’s onshore subsurface mineral estate for the benefit of the American public, the organization’s website notes. It also manages some aspects of the oil and gas development for Indian tribes from the Tribal mineral estate.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Fossil Fuels Support Doubles In 2021 Hurting Climate Goals
- Brits Are Not Happy With Utility Companies
- RRC Adopts First Texas Weatherization Rule for NatGas
- Asian Demand Response Key To Balancing Global Gas Market
- Europe Braces for Rationing Risks
- Equinor Preparing To Start Up Two Major Wind Projects
- USA Navy Says It Foiled Iranian Attempt to Capture Sea Drone
- BLM Approves 1st Application for Permanent Carbon Storage on Public Lands
- BSEE Picks New Regional Director For Pacific Region
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- Russia Gives Power Burn a Whole New Meaning
- Diesel Pinch Looms
- Emergency Declared After BP Refinery Fire
- Bidding War Between Asia and EU on Who Gets Most USA LNG
- Neptune Makes Third Discovery Near Gjoa Field
- Climate Activists Plotting To Negate Manchin Oil Lease Mandate
- TotalEnergies Denies Involvement In Supplying Russian Jets With Fuel
- This Week's Oil Price Moves Explained
- Iran May Drain Offshore Oil Cache If Deal Reached
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015
- Russia Gives Power Burn a Whole New Meaning