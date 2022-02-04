BlackRock Pushing Firms Towards Energy Transition
BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest money manager, told clients that financial markets are just starting to price in the effects of climate change, which creates significant investment opportunities in industries including oil and gas.
Transitioning to net-zero carbon emissions will take decades and risks include energy price swings, BlackRock senior executives wrote in a letter to clients and a research paper. Investing in fossil fuel companies that are working to reduce their carbon footprint is an “under-appreciated opportunity,” according to the asset manager.
“Today there is a significant degree of uncertainty about the transition,” wrote executives including Philipp Hildebrand, vice chairman, and Mark Wiedman, head of international and corporate strategy. “The issue, however, is no longer whether the net zero transition will happen but how – and what that means for your portfolio.”
BlackRock is positioning itself as a leader of renewable energy investing but has also faced criticism from environmental groups for not doing enough to pressure fossil fuel companies. And even the most climate-progressive firms have found it difficult to completely ditch polluting industries when countries are still years away from clean energy.
“BlackRock deserves credit for its leadership thus far,” said Ben Cushing, fossil-free finance campaign manager at the Sierra Club. “But successfully navigating and leading the transition will require hard choices about how to stop investing in the companies holding us back.”
A subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management has also touted sectors such as gas pipelines. Oil and gas companies were among some of the top performers in the S&P 500 index this past year.
In its letter, BlackRock further added that natural gas will play an important role given its lower carbon intensity compared with other fossil fuels and that an orderly climate transition could result in higher inflation by about 0.4 percentage points per year, though that will be lower than a disorderly shift which could lead to spikes in inflation and shocks to the economy.
The money manager firm also stated that investors were expecting higher returns from “green” assets and lower ones for “brown assets” and the repricing in markets would take years to unfold.
Also, BlackRock is building on Aladdin Climate – its risk analysis system – integrating decarbonization more deeply, and is planning additional active public-markets, index, and green bond strategies.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Watch: FPSO Catches Fire And Sinks Offshore Nigeria
- Shell Has Momentous Year
- UAE Intercepts Hostile Drones
- New Natural Gas Find Offshore Abu Dhabi
- Centrica CEO Takes On Spirit Energy Chairman Role
- Equinor Gets Green Light For Kristen South Development
- Western Gas Clears All Hurdles For Sasanof-1 Drilling
- Harbour Energy Europe CEO Steps Down
- Oil over $90 a Barrel as Winter Weather Threatens Production
- TotalEnergies, Veolia Join Forces To Produce Biomethane
- Watch: FPSO Catches Fire And Sinks Offshore Nigeria
- USA Oil Production Surge Goes Unnoticed
- Exxon Moving Headquarters To Houston As Part Of Restructuring Plan
- Sinopec Finishes First Megaton CCUS Project In China
- Oil Groups Aren't Happy with GOM Lease Sale Court Ruling
- Chevron to Boost Permian Output 10 Percent
- Chevron CEO Says $100 Oil May Be Coming Within Months
- W&T Offshore Completes Gulf Of Mexico Fields Buy
- Top Headlines: Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name and More
- Oil Records Strongest January in Over Thirty Years
- COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find
- USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden
- Top Headlines: USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden and More
- Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990
- Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa
- Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name
- Watch: FPSO Catches Fire And Sinks Offshore Nigeria
- Petronas Makes Gas Discovery
- Exxon Makes 2 New Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- A Perfect Storm for Diesel Prices