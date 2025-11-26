BlackRock Looks to Double Saudi Investments

BlackRock Inc. aims to rapidly grow its investments in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East in the next few years.

BlackRock Inc. aims to rapidly grow its investments in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East in the next few years as it looks to tap into a rush of activity in areas from infrastructure to artificial intelligence.

The world’s largest asset manager has already invested more than $35 billion in the kingdom across equities, fixed income and infrastructure, and now has four investment teams in Riyadh focused on strategies across the Middle East, according to Kashif Riaz, who heads BlackRock’s Financial Markets Advisory business in the Middle East and its Riyadh-based investment management platform.

“We think we’ve just gotten started with the theme of the Middle East as an investment destination,” he said in an interview in the Saudi capital on Monday night. When asked about the expected level of future Saudi investments, he said that “double to triple is kind of the range I would talk about.”

Riaz sees the strongest opportunities in infrastructure as Saudi Arabia shells out hundreds of billions of dollars on projects to develop the non-oil economy and serve a growing population. The kingdom is, for example, expanding the Riyadh metro, building one of the world’s largest airports and rushing to build data centers through its new AI champion Humain.

“The bulk of capital deployment has been in energy infrastructure but I think that’ll broaden to transportation, things around digital infrastructure, data centers, et cetera,” Riaz said.

That suggests more Saudi deals to come for BlackRock and its Global Infrastructure Partners division, which recently led an $11 billion deal involving Saudi Aramco’s natural gas facilities. The unit also recently partnered with investors including Abu Dhabi’s MGX to buy Aligned Data Centers in a $40 billion deal, as BlackRock and Middle East nations race to claim a stake in the global AI boom.

BlackRock established itself in Saudi Arabia in 2019 and began accelerating its growth in the kingdom last year after striking a $5 billion deal with the Saudi sovereign wealth fund to build a Riyadh-based investments platform. The PIF has also agreed to anchor funds by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and State Street as part of Saudi Arabia’s broader efforts to deepen the asset management industry, financial markets and pool of foreign investment.

As part of the PIF deal, BlackRock has grown its Saudi team to about 40 people, with investment teams focused on strategies including equities and fixed income, Riaz said. He declined to comment on the team’s assets under management but said the Riyadh operation will soon grow to include multi-asset strategies.

It’s also set to soon roll out a range of new mutual funds and is actively working with the kingdom on developing the market for residential-mortgage backed securities.

BlackRock and other Wall Street heavyweights are becoming ever-more critical to Saudi Arabia as the kingdom’s need for external capital and financing for economic diversification projects grows. Riaz sees the role of private capital and capital markets — across both equities and debt — growing in prominence in the years ahead.