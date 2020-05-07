Black Stone, Aethon Team Up in Haynesville-Bossier Effort
Black Stone Minerals LP has launched an agreement with Aethon Energy for the development of its Shelby Trough Haynesville and Bossier shale acreage in Angelina County, Texas. The agreement includes minimum well commitments by Aethon in exchange for reduced royalty rates and exclusive access to Black Stone’s mineral and leasehold acreage in the area.
A minimum of four wells will be drilled in the initial program year, which starts in the third quarter of this year, and will increase to a minimum of 15 wells per year beginning with the third program year.
“We are excited to partner with Aethon, one of the most experienced operators in the Haynesville Shale, to restart development of this important, high-net interest area for Black Stone,” Thomas L. Carter, Jr., Black Stone Minerals’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said in a written statement. “The Shelby Trough holds enormous resource potential, and our deal with Aethon positions both companies to benefit from decades of attractive development opportunities.”
Black Stone Minerals currently owns mineral interests and royalty interests in 41 states in the continental United States.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
