BKV Names New CFO

BKV Corp. has named a new chief financial officer (CFO) as John T. Jimenez is set to retire on May 15. David Tameron will succeed Jimenez, BKV said in a media release.

“John’s vision and stewardship have helped transform BKV into the strong public company that we are today, building a team and culture which has positioned us for continued success. We are grateful for his leadership and wish him well in his retirement”, Chris Kalnin, BKV’s Chief Executive Officer, said.

“As we look to the future, David has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep commitment to BKV and our continued growth. He is a natural fit to assume the role of CFO, as he possesses a profound financial acumen and brings historical knowledge and highly valuable experience from his previous three years on our financial team”, Kalnin added.

Tameron currently serves as BKV Vice President of Strategic Finance and Investor Relations. Before joining BKV in August 2022, Tameron held several positions at Wells Fargo & Company, including Managing Director of Denver-based Corporate Banking from September 2017 to August 2022, and Managing Director of Institutional Equity Research from July 2006 to August 2017.

Tameron holds an MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business and a BA in Finance from Arizona State University.

Tameron said, “The Company is at a pivotal stage in its evolution, and I look forward to working alongside our teams in optimizing corporate, financial, and operational achievements that will build on the solid foundation that has already been established”.

BKV said Tameron will assume his position on April 1, 2025. At that point, Jimenez will transition to a Senior Advisor role, assisting with the transition and serving in a retirement capacity until May 15, 2025.

Jimenez has been the CFO of BKV since April 2021, leading the finance team through a pivotal period for the company, BKV said. He optimized the finance function in preparation for becoming publicly traded, managed significant mergers and acquisitions, and, most notably, oversaw the successful completion of the company’s IPO in September 2024. Before joining BKV, Jimenez held various leadership roles at BP over more than 30 years, working in multiple countries, the company said.

“It has been an honor to serve as BKV’s CFO for the last four years, and I believe the company is well-positioned for growth. I am confident that BKV’s experienced leadership team, including David as CFO, along with its talented and dedicated employees, will take the company to even greater heights in the future”, Jimenez commented.

