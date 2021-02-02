BKR, RDS, AI and MSFT Launch AI Energy Initiative

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR), Shell (NYSE: RDS), C3 AI (NYSE: AI), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) have announced the launch of the Open AI Energy Initiative (OAI), which is described as a first of its kind open ecosystem of artificial intelligence based solutions for the energy and process industries.

According to a statement posted on Baker Hughes’ website, the OAI provides a framework for energy operators, service providers, equipment providers, and independent software vendors for energy services to offer interoperable solutions, including AI and physics-based models, monitoring, diagnostics, prescriptive actions, and services, powered by the BHC3 AI Suite and Microsoft Azure.

The first set of OAI solutions, which are being provided by Baker Hughes and Shell, are focused on reliability and are designed to improve uptime and performance of energy assets and processes. These solutions will serve as extensions to the current BHC3 Reliability application, an AI-based application that provides reliability, process, and maintenance engineers with AI-enabled insights to predict process and equipment performance risks for the energy industry.

“Taking energy forward requires new approaches to technology that leverage collaboration, open data standards, and cutting-edge AI capabilities,” Uwem Ukpong, the executive vice president of regions, alliances and enterprise sales at Baker Hughes, said in a company statement.

“Working alongside our alliance partners at C3 AI and together with industry leaders at Shell and Microsoft, the OAI will help address the persistent industry challenge of nonproductive downtime. This new ecosystem will leverage our strong existing BHC3 portfolio and is a promising step in the digital transformation of energy,” Ukpong added.

Shell Chief Technology Officer Yuri Sebregts said, “digital technologies and AI are helping us improve our core business today and build the energy businesses of the future”.

“Over the last few years, we have been working with C3 AI to scale our AI-based predictive maintenance solutions to reduce costs and improve the productivity, reliability, and performance of our assets,” Sebregts added.

“We are monitoring more than 5,200 pieces of equipment using machine learning across upstream and downstream manufacturing as well as integrated gas assets. We are excited to take this capability to market and want to develop an open ecosystem where others can offer AI solutions to help improve reliability across the industry,” the Shell representative continued.

