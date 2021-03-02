BKR and AKAST Create New Offshore Drilling Co
Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) and Akastor ASA (Oslo: AKAST) have announced an agreement to create a new joint venture company that will bring together Baker Hughes’ Subsea Drilling Systems (SDS) business with Akastor’s wholly owned subsidiary MHWirth AS (MHWirth).
The new company will deliver a global full-service offshore drilling equipment offering that will provide customers with a broad portfolio of products and services, according to Baker Hughes, which noted that the new business will be owned 50-50 by Baker Hughes and Akastor.
Following the closing of the transaction - which is expected to occur in the second half of this year and is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals - the new company’s operations will be managed from current offices in Houston, Texas, and Kristiansand, Norway. Merrill A. ‘Pete’ Miller, who has been in the oil and gas industry for over 40 years, will serve as chairman and chief executive officer.
“The oil and gas industry is rapidly evolving, and we are constantly looking at new and innovative ways of delivering value to our customers,” Neil Saunders, the executive vice president of Oilfield Equipment at Baker Hughes, said in a company statement.
“This company is the perfect fit between our respective portfolios and further transforms our core operations for long-term success, bringing complementary solutions to market and offering our customers a full offshore drilling equipment package,” he added.
Karl Erik Kjelstad, the chief executive officer of Akastor, said, “I would like to express sincere gratitude to the good work and dedication shown by the respective teams of Baker Hughes and Akastor for making this happen despite the current challenges caused by the global Covid-19 pandemic”.
“I strongly believe that this company will give a solid basis for both organizations to meet the current challenges in today’s market and to continue as a leader in developing advanced and efficient drilling solutions that support the industry’s transition towards more sustainable operations,” he added.
Baker Hughes’ SDS business is a division of the Oilfield Equipment segment of Baker Hughes and is headquartered in Houston. It provides integrated drilling products and services worldwide, with service and manufacturing facilities in 11 countries. MHWirth is a global provider of drilling solutions and services. The business has a global span covering five continents with offices in 13 countries.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Conoco COO Retires
- Qatar Petroleum Awards Major EPC Deal
- Oil Prices Get Full Stimulus Bill Boost
- 2021 Could Bring Back Pre-Pandemic Upstream Dealmaking
- Private Shale Firms Present Supply Wild Card
- Will the Texas Freeze Be Too Much for Some Operators?
- Texas Trucks in Gasoline for First Time Since Harvey
- API Mulls Embrace of Carbon Pricing
- Tethys Hits Hydrocarbons Onshore Oman
- CVX Invests in Geothermal Development Co
- ERCOT Directors Resign
- China Oil Reserves Close to Capacity
- Conoco COO Retires
- Lamprell Wins Large Aramco Deal
- Scoop Stack Oil Output Slashed
- Total Concerned with Myanmar Situation
- BOEM Issues First Wave Energy Lease Off West Coast
- Exxon in $1B+ North Sea Deal
- DOE Awarding up to $46MM for Geothermal Projects
- Qatar Petroleum Awards Major EPC Deal
- Biden Admin Pulls Drilling Permits
- DJ Says Exxon and Chevron Discussed Merger
- Qatar Petroleum Greenlights $29B LNG Project
- Total Bolsters Renewable Portfolio with Texas Buys
- How Many US GOM Jobs Could Go Under Biden?
- Republican Senators Request Biden Meeting
- How Many US Oil Jobs Were Lost in 2020?
- Nigeria Judge Issues Arrest Warrant for Local Exxon Exec
- Ng Spurns Keystone XL Nafta Challenge
- Texas Governor Addresses Skyrocketing Energy Bills