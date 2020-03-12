BJ Services Inks Contract with Aethon to Deploy TITAN Frac Fleet

The TITAN provides up to 5,000 horsepower while supporting the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and reduced operating costs.

BJ Services has entered into a multi-year contract with Aethon Energy to deploy the company's first TITAN™ next-generation fracturing fleet in the Haynesville shale.

Powered by a direct drive natural gas-fueled turbine, the first TITAN prototype pump has completed more than 500 hours of field testing on Aethon Haynesville well locations this year. The first TITAN fleet is scheduled to deploy in Q4 2020.

"The launch of the TITAN will allow us to make significant progress on our commitment to reducing carbon emissions, increasing operational efficiencies, and improving the economics for our clients," Caleb Barclay, Chief Operating Officer of BJ Services, said in a written statement. "We are proud to partner with a company that shares our vision surrounding continuous improvement and know that this next generation equipment will prove to be a step-change to the impact it will have on the environment, efficiency, and economics for Aethon's operation."

The TITAN provides up to 5,000 horsepower while supporting the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, reduced operating costs, improved mobility, and reliable operations, according to the company. The pump also meets stringent noise reduction requirements.

"Ultimately, larger pumps with fewer pumping units will reduce our footprint and result in structural cost savings for pumping services,” Paul Sander, Aethon Energy’s Chief Operating Officer & Partner, said in a statement.

“We are excited to partner with BJ Services and are pleased with their willingness to provide innovative solutions in this next-generation technology.”

BJ Services provides hydraulic fracturing and cementing services to upstream oil and gas companies in North America. It operates in every major basin throughout the U.S. and Canada.

To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.