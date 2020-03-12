BJ Services Inks Contract with Aethon to Deploy TITAN Frac Fleet
BJ Services has entered into a multi-year contract with Aethon Energy to deploy the company's first TITAN™ next-generation fracturing fleet in the Haynesville shale.
Powered by a direct drive natural gas-fueled turbine, the first TITAN prototype pump has completed more than 500 hours of field testing on Aethon Haynesville well locations this year. The first TITAN fleet is scheduled to deploy in Q4 2020.
"The launch of the TITAN will allow us to make significant progress on our commitment to reducing carbon emissions, increasing operational efficiencies, and improving the economics for our clients," Caleb Barclay, Chief Operating Officer of BJ Services, said in a written statement. "We are proud to partner with a company that shares our vision surrounding continuous improvement and know that this next generation equipment will prove to be a step-change to the impact it will have on the environment, efficiency, and economics for Aethon's operation."
The TITAN provides up to 5,000 horsepower while supporting the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, reduced operating costs, improved mobility, and reliable operations, according to the company. The pump also meets stringent noise reduction requirements.
"Ultimately, larger pumps with fewer pumping units will reduce our footprint and result in structural cost savings for pumping services,” Paul Sander, Aethon Energy’s Chief Operating Officer & Partner, said in a statement.
“We are excited to partner with BJ Services and are pleased with their willingness to provide innovative solutions in this next-generation technology.”
BJ Services provides hydraulic fracturing and cementing services to upstream oil and gas companies in North America. It operates in every major basin throughout the U.S. and Canada.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
- Which US Oil Companies Are Going to Struggle?
- Matador Releasing Rigs, Cutting Management Compensation
- Alta Mesa's Buyer Backpedals as Financing Dries Up
- Panhandle Oil and Gas CFO Resigns
- BJ Services Inks Contract with Aethon to Deploy TITAN Frac Fleet
- Petronas, Exxon to Divest Stakes in Chad Project
- Oil Drops After US Restricts Travel from Europe
- OPEC+ to Hold Committee Meeting by Phone
- EIA Slashes Oil Price Forecasts
- Wintershall DEA Takes Conference Fully Online
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Denbury Sells Working Interest in Texas Oil Fields
- Occidental to Slash Spending After Oil Crash
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Texas Oil Bodies Respond to Oil Price Crash
- ConocoPhillips Divests Niobara and Permian Assets
- Parsley, Diamondback Tweak Drilling Outlook on Weak Prices
- Basic Energy Acquires C&J Well Services Ops for $94MM
- Marathon Dials Back Activity, Trims 2020 Budget
- Gas Stocks Climb Amid Oil Market Chaos
- Chevron Launching Layoffs in April
- Pioneer Energy Service Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Denbury Sells Working Interest in Texas Oil Fields
- Occidental to Slash Spending After Oil Crash
- Exxon Hits the Brakes on Permian After Virus Pummels Oil
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Texas Oil Bodies Respond to Oil Price Crash
- Oil Sinks in Worst Week Since 2008
- Alta Mesa Laying off 91 Employees, Closing Headquarters