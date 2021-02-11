Bird to Oversee RSS Project at Enteq

The oilfield services technology and equipment supplier Enteq Upstream (LON: NTQ) reported Wednesday that it has hired Neil Bird as the company’s new rotary steerable system (RSS) product director.

Houston-based Bird will oversee the development and commercialization of what Enteq describes as “an innovative alternative to traditional RSS tools.” He brings 25-plus years of operational experience in RSS and directional drilling, including stints at Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) and Weatherford (OTCMKTS: WFTLF), and has worked in the United States, United Kingdom, and the Middle East, Enteq pointed out in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

“When I first began talking to Enteq about this role, I was skeptical,” Bird commented. “Here was a company not currently active in the RSS market, and with a concept that takes a fundamentally different approach to traditional RSS and directional drilling tools. However, on closer examination, it became clear this is an incredibly exciting project to be part of.”

Enteq, which plans to unveil the product later this year, stated the technology stems from an alternative directional drilling design that it licensed from Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) in 2019.

“We are delighted to welcome Neil on board at this stage of our evolution as a company,” remarked Martin Perry, Enteq’s founder and CEO. “We know we have something special here, and Neil and his team are the right people to build that out into something that represents a real step-change in the market, at a time where unconventional plays make directional drilling more complex and competitive than ever.”

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.