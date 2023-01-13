Bill Prohibiting Sale of USA SPR Oil to China Passes House

A new bill prohibiting the sale and export of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to China has passed the U.S. House of Representatives.

The bill passed with 331 ‘Yeas’ to 97 ‘Nays’ on Thursday after being introduced in the House on Monday, the official website for U.S. federal legislative information showed. Dubbed H.R.22 - Protecting America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve from China Act, the bill still needs to pass the senate and go to the president to become law.

While Republicans are the majority party in the House, Democrats are the majority party in the U.S. Senate.

The H.R.22 - Protecting America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve from China Act bill specifically prohibits the Department of Energy (DOE) from selling petroleum products from the SPR to any entity that is under the ownership, control, or influence of the Chinese Communist Party. According to the bill, the DOE must require as a condition of any sale of crude oil from the SPR that the oil not be exported to China.

House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who sponsored H.R.22, applauded its passage in a statement posted on the committee’s website.

“America’s SPR, once the world’s largest stockpile, has been depleted to the lowest levels since 1983,” Rodgers said in the statement.

“To date, President Biden has released more from the SPR than all U.S. presidents in history combined. Millions of barrels of that oil have gone to China, which now has the world’s largest government-controlled stockpile of oil,” Rodgers added.

“Draining our strategic reserves for political purposes and selling it to China is a significant threat to our national and energy security. This must be stopped, which is why I’m proud to join my Republican colleagues in passing H.R. 22, one of the most bipartisan votes on an energy bill in many years and multiple Congresses. There’s more to come. This is just the beginning,” Rodgers added in the statement.

Rigzone has asked the DOE for comment on the H.R.22 bill and Rodgers’ statement. At the time of writing, the DOE has not yet responded to Rigzone’s request.

The SPR is the world’s largest supply of emergency crude oil, according to the DOE’s website, which notes that the SPR was established primarily to reduce the impact of disruptions in supplies of petroleum products and to carry out obligations of the U.S. under the international energy program.

Back in November 2022, the DOE announced that contracts had been awarded for the purchase of crude oil from the SPR following a notice of sale announced on October 18. These contract awards completed Biden’s announcement on March 31 to release 180 million barrels of crude oil “to address the significant global supply disruption caused by Putin’s war on Ukraine, act as a wartime bridge for domestic production to increase, and aid in lowering energy costs for American families”, the DOE noted at the time.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com