Bilfinger Salamis UK Appoints Ex-Petrofac Leader

Bilfinger Salamis UK has revealed that it has appointed Adam Mason as the general manager of its Southern North Sea business.

Mason has over 20 years of operational leadership experience in the oil and gas service industry, the last 12 of which have been with Petrofac. He started his career offshore in instrument and control and had rotational assignments overseas and in the UK North Sea, where he is said to have developed his front line, maintenance leadership skills.

“As an experienced and versatile team leader with a proven track record in managing complex, fast moving operational scenarios in the energy sector, Adam brings experience in delivering safe and efficient operations, continuous improvement, and modernization of the operations and maintenance model,” Mike Henderson, the commercial and business development director at Bilfinger Salamis UK, said in a company statement.

“We are evolving and growing our service provision, and Adam will drive an innovative approach to digitalization and support our energy transition strategy, leading our southern operations across all service lines and energy sectors,” he added.

Commenting on his new role, Mason said, “I’m delighted to be heading up our efforts in the south to diversify into alternative energy sectors and to innovate our offerings”.

“Key to our client focused strategy is using our agility to support operators with cost saving and efficiency gaining initiatives in what is clearly a very challenging time for our industry,” Bilfinger Salamis UK’s new appointment added.

Bilfinger Salamis describes itself as one of the UK’s leading providers of integrated services to the onshore and offshore oil and gas industry and energy sectors. The business supports customers in northwest Europe in the oil, gas, and renewable energy industries and employs 1,500 people from bases in Aberdeen, Groningen, Esbjerg, and Great Yarmouth.

