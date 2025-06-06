Bilfinger Picked by Cadent to Upgrade UK Gas Distribution Network

Cadent Gas Ltd. has contracted Bilfinger SE to update critical elements of the UK’s largest gas distribution network. Bilfinger said in a media release that the multi-million-pound contract will cover civil, mechanical, and electrical and instrumentation scopes, over 12 months.

The project will be carried out under a framework agreement for Capital Construction Services and will involve four locations: two in the North West of England, one in the Midlands, and one close to Cambridge, Bilfinger said. The designs for the works focus on future needs, integrating features that will permit hydrogen transportation within the network by 2050. Certain elements will be partially future-proof to support this shift, the company said.

“By utilizing joint resources from our engineering, automation, and production teams, we are well-equipped to deliver comprehensive solutions that meet the highest standards of safety, quality, and performance”, Ben Hill, Gas Framework Director at Bilfinger Engineering and Maintenance UK, said.

“Our partnership with Cadent reflects our commitment to innovation, efficiency, and sustainability, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration to meet the challenges of net zero and securing the UK’s energy supply", Hill said.

“We are excited to work with Bilfinger UK on this critical project. Their expertise and commitment to safety and innovation align perfectly with our goals for the future of the gas distribution network”, Will Banks, Head of Commercial-Capital Delivery at Cadent, added.

Cadent is the largest gas distribution network in the UK in terms of scale, assets, and customer base, Bilfinger noted.

