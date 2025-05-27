Bilfinger Bags National Gas Deal Which It Says Will Create up to 100 Jobs

In a release posted on its site recently, Bilfinger announced that Bilfinger UK has secured a contract with National Gas.

In a release posted on its site recently, Bilfinger announced that Bilfinger UK has secured a contract with National Gas, which Bilfinger said will play a vital role in maintaining gas flow along the National Transmission System (NTS).

This contract will create up to 100 jobs, with Bilfinger UK undertaking the role of Principal Designer and Principal Contractor at key locations, Bilfinger stated in the release.

“As part of the Control System Refurbishment Project, funded by Ofgem, Bilfinger will undertake a multi-disciplinary design and construction program including the design and manufacture of panels, whilst also operating as Principal Contractor ensuring the highest standards of safety and performance,” the company said in the release.

“Bilfinger UK has been engaged in a further three-year program of works, having already been involved in Front End Engineering Design (FEED) works for two years. This contract follows a two-stage approach, leveraging early contractor involvement (ECI),” it added.

Bilfinger highlighted in the release that the core design team is based at Bilfinger UK’s Headquarters in Warrington. It pointed out that this team will be supported by colleagues in Chesterfield, St. Helens, and on-site, and revealed that the team will “deliver… comprehensive solutions and utiliz[e]… expertise from Bilfinger’s Engineering, Automation, and Production divisions”.

The design phase will involve 40 to 50 people, with up to 100 personnel operating during the peak construction phase, Bilfinger noted in the release.

Ben Hill, Gas Framework Director at Bilfinger Engineering & Maintenance UK, said in the release, “this contract is a testament to our successful collaboration with National Gas and our readiness to take the project forward into detailed design, build and commissioning”.

“By utilizing resources from our Engineering, Automation, and Production teams, we are well-equipped to deliver comprehensive solutions that meet the highest standards of safety and performance,” he added.

“Our partnership with National Gas reflects our commitment to innovation, efficiency, and sustainability and we look forward to continuing our collaboration to meet the challenges of net zero,” he continued.

Darren Clement, Vice President, Engineering, Automation & Projects at Bilfinger UK, said in the release, “our team’s expertise in engineering, automation, and production will be pivotal in ensuring the success of the Control System Refurbishment Project”.

“This contract not only highlights our capabilities but also our commitment to creating jobs and supporting the local economy as we contribute to the reliability and efficiency of the National Transmission System,” he added.

Oliver Wood, Program Director at National Gas, said in the release, “ensuring the continued safe and efficient flow of gas across the National Transmission System is critical to the UK’s energy security”.

“This investment reflects our commitment to upgrading essential infrastructure and embracing innovative technologies,” he added.

“We’re proud that this project will not only strengthen the resilience of our network but also create high-quality jobs and opportunities across South Wales and beyond,” he went on to state.

Saltend Chemical Park Contract, 250 Jobs

In a release posted on its site earlier this month, Bilfinger announced that Bilfinger UK had “secured a substantial contract with Mitsubishi Chemical UK Ltd, at Saltend Chemical Park in East Yorkshire, creating significant opportunities for growth and jobs in the region”.

Bilfinger noted in that release that the project “underscores Bilfinger’s expertise in intelligent construction and sustainable project execution” and highlighted that it involves the construction of a new production line alongside the existing plant which produces Soarnol. The company pointed out in the release that this is “a high-performance polymer used in a variety of industrial applications, including automotive components, packaging materials, and consumer goods”.

Bilfinger revealed in that release that it will deliver “extensive services, including the installation of several thousand tons of structural steel, fabrication of several thousand meters of pipe, [and] new EI&C infrastructure, alongside complex equipment installation including heavy lifts”.

The company noted in the release that the work will be carried out by Bilfinger UK’s Automation and Projects business unit at Bilfinger Engineering & Maintenance UK. It added that Bilfinger has a long-standing relationship with Mitsubishi Chemical at the Saltend Chemical Park.

In that release, Clement said, “securing this significant award and being part of this project is a testament to our team’s expertise and commitment to delivering excellence”.

“Our extensive experience on the Mitsubishi site and our reputation for high-quality work have positioned us well for this exciting opportunity. We look forward to continuing our strong collaboration with Mitsubishi Chemical, contributing to the success of the Saltend Chemical Park,” he added.

“Looking ahead, we envision further innovations and sustainable solutions that will drive the future of the chemical industry, ensuring long-term growth and opportunities and we’re delighted to be a part of it,” he continued.

Bilfinger stated in that release that it will employ approximately 250 people on-site for the duration of the contract, “while ensuring minimal disruption to ongoing operations at the chemical park”.

“Upon completion, Bilfinger looks forward to supporting Mitsubishi Chemical with maintenance and further enhancements, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in the chemical industry,” the company added in the release.

BP Contract Extension, 250+ Jobs

In a release posted on its site back in February, Bilfinger announced that Bilfinger UK had been awarded a three-year contract extension with BP in the North Sea. Bilfinger highlighted in that release that the extension “ensur[ed]… the continuation of over 250 jobs onshore and offshore”.

Since 2019, Bilfinger UK has supported BP’s North Sea portfolio with access, insulation, and painting services, as well as expanding their service provision to include tank entry and specialist cleaning, Bilfinger stated in that release, adding that the renewed agreement extends until 2027, with a dedicated team of 14 onshore and 241 offshore.

“From the award of our contract in 2019 to present day, our agreement with BP has evolved into a trusted service provision and value driven model where we have a shared vision and aligned goals for the future,” George Rennie, Vice President of Offshore Services at Bilfinger Engineering & Maintenance UK, said in that release.

“Innovation and efficiency are embedded into our delivery along with a strong safety culture, where we put people first,” Rennie added.

“We look forward to continuing our support across BP’s North Sea portfolio for a further three years,” he went on to state.

