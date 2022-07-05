Bilfinger Aims to Hire 400 Apprentices in the Next Five Years
Bilfinger UK has made a decision to secure future growth in the sector and bring in some new talent by hiring 400 apprentices over the next four years. The engineering and maintenance provider will hire 86 new trainees this year across its network in England and Scotland, with the majority of the positions created within its maintenance, modifications and operations (MMO) business.
Bilfinger UK, which is headquartered in Warrington in Cheshire, is one of Britain’s largest tier one contractors with 4,500 employees and 13 locations across the UK’s key industrial hubs.
Each apprentice will undertake either a three or four-year program of work experience and appropriate off the job training relevant to the discipline being worked towards, which will be certified by a recognized awarding body.
“It is common knowledge that there is a skills shortage in the UK engineering industry and as a major contractor and employer, we recognize the importance of our role in attracting new talent into the sector and providing them with the skills and opportunities to build successful careers,” said Damian Redmond, HR Director at Bilfinger UK.
“This is an exciting time to come into engineering. The sectors we operate in are changing rapidly as the UK accelerates towards the energy transition, from our traditional markets of oil and gas and utilities, through to major renewables in onshore and offshore wind, nuclear, hydrogen and carbon capture.
“Our scheme represents a significant opportunity for those with a curiosity of how we make and maintain the infrastructure that makes the world turn. And it’s this proposition that the industry collectively needs to embrace to attract tomorrow’s generation of engineers.”
Molly Fox from Minehead, Somerset, started her apprenticeship with Bilfinger UK in November 2019, with on-site training at Hinkley Point C, where the company is delivering inspection work and maintenance services for NSSS (Nuclear Steam Supply System), BNI (Balance of Nuclear Island) and BoP (Balance of Plant).
“My apprenticeship has been such a valuable experience. Not many people my age will have had the same opportunities that I’ve had: getting hands on experience on one of the UK’s biggest engineering projects of the century,” Fox said.
“I’d really encourage anyone with an interest of science and engineering, who’s uncertain of what career path to take, to see how they could build a bright future as a Bilfinger UK apprentice.”
