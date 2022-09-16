Big Trading Houses Weathering Energy Crisis

As wild swings in gas and power prices force European utilities to tap governments for emergency cash, trading houses are weathering the storm.

The region’s energy crisis is whipsawing prices -- gas futures surged as much as 35% on Sept. 5 alone -- putting utilities in peril as margin calls of at least $1.5 trillion sucked cash from the sector. Similar price spikes earlier this year and in 2021 strained liquidity at top commodities merchants including Mercuria Energy Group Ltd., Gunvor Group Ltd, Vitol Group, Trafigura Group and Glencore Plc.

While utilities are buckling under margin calls, sparking fears of Lehman Brothers-like contagion risk across Europe’s energy sector, major trading houses are in a better position this time around. Since previous stresses, they’ve cut trading volumes and moved more business off exchanges -- easing margin pressures -- while boosting credit-line buffers and equity to secure more loans if needed.

The shift has kept the clutch of largely private trading houses at the center of what are now highly lucrative trades, while enabling them to keep supplying much-needed gas and power to buyers, often for eye-watering profits.

“I have not seen any of the major trading houses have a liquidity issue, they all managed to find lines of credits and bank facilities,” Charif Souki, chairman of US LNG company Tellurian Inc., said in an interview. “And they are all making more money than they have ever made.”

Soaring prices over the past year put massive liquidity restraints on producers, utilities and traders, sparking worries about the knock-on impact on the broader financial world. Officials at places including the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund have urged regulators to look closer at commodities trading or warned of associated risks.

A big change in merchants’ behavior in the past year has been smaller trading volumes of derivative and physical gas and power.

The whole market is hedging less, and some trading houses aren’t placing hedges on specific physical positions and instead netting off price exposure through fixed-price deals with producers and end buyers, according to several executives who asked not to be identified. Physical gas volumes have also fallen because financing lines haven’t grown as fast as prices, they said.

Some are also buying out-of-the-money call options that pay out on extreme price moves, reducing margin requirements if prices spike, according to traders. Plus, trading houses aren’t facing the same kind of margin calls for commodities like oil, metals and grains.

Shifting more business off-exchange into over-the-counter deals with banks is another way traders are able to secure loans for margin calls and maintain positions when prices swing. That’s becoming more important as gas margins soar with benchmark futures tripling over the past year.

At the same time, major independent traders have got larger, pumping bumper profits from volatile commodities markets into equity to be able to secure bigger bank loans. For example, equity at Gunvor and Trafigura rose at least 19% in the first half.

While traders’ balance sheets remain highly leveraged, billions of dollars in extra credit from banks is providing a buffer for when prices spike. Some merchants have in recent weeks drawn heavily on facilities, according to people familiar with the matter.

Although high prices mean merchants don’t have the credit lines available to trade the same amount of power and gas as before Russia invaded Ukraine, it’s enough to still make huge profits.

“The margins that LNG cargoes are generating these days are significant,” Muqsit Ashraf, who leads strategy at consultancy Accenture, said in July. “In 2020, an LNG cargo was generating less than $1 million. Right now, we are talking margins north of $100 million for every LNG cargo.”

--With assistance from Andrew Reierson and Jack Farchy.