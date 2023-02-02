Big Oil Shareholders Biggest 2022 Winners With Massive Payouts
Last year was turbulent for the oil industry which was caught in the tension between an increasing urgency to transition away from fossil fuels and societal pressures to maintain affordable levels of energy supply.
The 42% increase in the average Brent oil price in 2022 and big increases in gas prices had a transformational effect on the finances of oil companies compared to 2021 (which itself was a huge change from the position in 2020).
Aggregate cash inflows in the nine months of 2022 were $560bn, up $194bn on the $366bn in the nine months of 2021. Virtually all the increase was from a surge in operating cash flow – the proceeds from net asset disposals – asset sales less the cost of acquisitions – was only up $2bn year-on-year.
Aggregate cash outflows in 9M 2022 were $417bn, up $112bn on the $304bn in 9M 2021. Aggregate capex in 9M 2022 increased to $133bn, up $23bn on the $110bn in 9M 2021, but the capex recycle ratio dropped to 25% in 9M 2022 compared with 33% in 9M 2021. Aggregate debt repayment in 9M 2022 was $84bn, $4bn higher than the $80bn in 9M 2021. The supermajors paid down less debt in 9M 2022 compared to 9M 2021, but the aggregate NOCs and IOCs paid down more debt year-on-year.
The biggest change in cash outflows was shareholder payouts which in aggregate were $200bn in 9M 2022, up $86bn on the $114bn in 9M 2021. The aggregate shareholder pay-out ratio was 38% in 9M 2022 compared to 34% in 9M 2021.
As a proportion of aggregate total cash outflows, shareholder payouts increased to 48% in 9M 2022 compared to 38% in 9M 2021.
For every $1 extra operating cash flow in the first nine months of 2022, $0.12 was spent on increased capex, $0.02 went on more debt repayments, and $0.44 went on dividends and share buy-backs. Some $0.48 was retained on the oil company balance sheet.
Aggregate net debt at end-9M 2022 was $275bn which is $176bn or 39% down on the end of 9M 2021 net debt. The 21 companies could be effectively debt free within two years if cash continues to build up on their balance sheets at current rates.
All the peer groups have considerable scope to increase capex, shareholder pay-outs, and debt reduction further given the surplus of excess cash inflows over outflows. Capital allocation will be a lively debate in boardrooms as pressures to increase ‘green’ investments are balanced with the need to fulfill the demand for oil and gas.
The large oil companies clearly have the firepower for more cash acquisitions, most likely to accelerate energy transition strategies than to bolster traditional oil and gas activities.
More cash acquisitions would increase cash outflows or at least decrease the net cash inflows from asset disposals net of acquisition costs.
A more diverse portfolio should increase the opportunities for organic capex. Shareholders will continue to expect significant payouts while commodity prices are high, even from companies that are increasing their energy transition efforts.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
