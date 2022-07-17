SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

Big Oil Poised to Report Blockbuster Refining Earnings

by Bloomberg
|
James Herron
|
Sunday, July 17, 2022
submit to reddit
email print
Big Oil Poised to Report Blockbuster Refining Earnings
A shortage of refining capacity, compounded by a reduction in exports of Russian oil products since the invasion of Ukraine, have pushed road fuel prices to record levels in many countries.

More evidence has emerged that Big Oil’s second-quarter will be dominated by blockbuster refining profits.

Shell Plc already flagged last week a potential $1 billion gain from soaring margins at the unit that processes crude into fuels and chemicals. On Friday, TotalEnergies SE said its refining business had an “exceptional” performance in the period. 

The French giant said the variable cost margin for European refining -- which represents the average earnings per barrel at its plants across the region -- was a staggering $145.70 in the second quarter, more than three times higher than the prior period.

A shortage of refining capacity, compounded by a reduction in exports of Russian oil products since the invasion of Ukraine, have pushed road fuel prices to record levels in many countries. The trend has been good for the oil majors after several tough years, but could backfire as rampant inflation forces central banks to raise interest rates and prompts some governments to consider windfall taxes. 


submit to reddit
email print

WHAT DO YOU THINK?


Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.


Most Popular Articles