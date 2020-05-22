Big Jump Predicted for Nat Gas Prices

Here are some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

Natural Gas Prices Could Double Next Year

At the start of April, gas was priced at $1.64 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), the lowest it has been since December 2009. Goldman Sachs expects gas prices to more than double by winter 2020-2021 though.

McDermott Lands Middle East FEED Contract

McDermott International revealed that it has been awarded a “sizeable” contract from a Middle East customer to carry out front-end engineering and design (FEED) work for offshore riser platform topsides. The contract will be executed from McDermott's Middle East offices.

Oil Prices Surging After Plunging into Abyss

There’s never been a month like it for oil. One minute you’re paying people to take it away, the next it’s surging.

Oil Jumps Above $30 for First Time in 2 Months

Oil recently rose above $30 a barrel for the first time in months. Producers in the U.S. and elsewhere continued to slash activity, which is helping to rebalance the market.

Exxon Buys Offshore Suriname Stake from Petronas

Petronas Suriname Exploration & Production B.V. completed the sale of a 50 percent stake in Block 52 offshore Suriname to ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Suriname B.V. Block 52 is located in the Suriname-Guyana basin, where several hydrocarbon discoveries have been made.

