Big Jump Predicted for Nat Gas Prices
Natural Gas Prices Could Double Next Year
At the start of April, gas was priced at $1.64 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), the lowest it has been since December 2009. Goldman Sachs expects gas prices to more than double by winter 2020-2021 though.
McDermott Lands Middle East FEED Contract
McDermott International revealed that it has been awarded a “sizeable” contract from a Middle East customer to carry out front-end engineering and design (FEED) work for offshore riser platform topsides. The contract will be executed from McDermott's Middle East offices.
Oil Prices Surging After Plunging into Abyss
There’s never been a month like it for oil. One minute you’re paying people to take it away, the next it’s surging.
Oil Jumps Above $30 for First Time in 2 Months
Oil recently rose above $30 a barrel for the first time in months. Producers in the U.S. and elsewhere continued to slash activity, which is helping to rebalance the market.
Exxon Buys Offshore Suriname Stake from Petronas
Petronas Suriname Exploration & Production B.V. completed the sale of a 50 percent stake in Block 52 offshore Suriname to ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Suriname B.V. Block 52 is located in the Suriname-Guyana basin, where several hydrocarbon discoveries have been made.
Here’s What’s Coming
Keep an eye out for these articles on Rigzone later today…
Saudi Petchems Contract Goes to McDermott
Trump Cautioned on Imposing Oil Tariffs
Offshore Australia 3D Seismic Survey Concludes
$2.7B Cut of West Africa Contracts Bound for Saipem
Total Still on Track for North Sea Divestments
Lamprell Wins EPIC Contract With Sharjah National Oil
