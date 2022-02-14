Big Banks Provide $33B To New Oil And Gas Despite Net-Zero Pledges

Europe's largest banks have provided $33B to oil and gas companies looking to expand production less than a year after pledging to target net-zero carbon emissions.

Europe’s largest banks have provided $33 billion to oil and gas companies looking to expand production less than a year after pledging to target net-zero carbon emissions.

Major banks signed up to the United Nations-backed Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA) in April 2021, which requires them to set targets to reduce carbon emissions.

But completely opposed to this pledge, campaign group ShareAction showed that 25 banks that signed up to reduce emissions have provided $33 billion (£24B) in loans and other financings to 50 companies with large oil and gas expansion plans.

The oil companies include ExxonMobil, Saudi Aramco, Shell, and BP who have made huge profits from oil and gas price increases in recent months.

According to ShareAction, Europe’s largest banks have plowed some $400 billion into companies expanding oil and gas production since 2016.

“Banks continued love affair with oil and gas flies in the face of the warnings from the International Energy Agency (IEA) – the world-leading energy authority – which just last year warned there was no room for new oil and gas fields if we are to keep the world to 1.5C warming,” the analysis showed.

“Not only this, but it also flouts these bank’s public commitment to the NZBA. The members provided at least $33 billion in financing to the top upstream oil and gas expanders since they joined the alliance last year. More than half of this was provided by four founding signatories – Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, and HSBC,” ShareAction added.

The ‘worst offenders’

As detailed in ShareAction’s latest report ‘Oil and gas expansion: a lose-lose bet for banks and their investors’, these founding members still top the charts when it comes to financing oil and gas companies exploring new reserves, and expanding production.

HSBC provided $59 billion to top expanders such as Exxon Mobil, Pemex, and Saudi Aramco. Barclays meanwhile pumped $48 billion into companies with the biggest expansion plans. Exxon Mobil, Shell, and BP received the most financing.

BNP Paribas provided $46 billion since 2016 and increased financing by 16 percent in 2021 compared to pre-pandemic levels. French peers Credit Agricole and Société Générale are also among the largest financiers.

Despite many banks making net-zero commitments in 2021 or before, many have increased their fossil fuel expansion financing in 2021. These include Credit Suisse, ING, Intesa Sanpaolo, UBS, Nordea, and Danske Bank.

ShareAction’s analysis showed that just a handful of banks restrict financing for oil and gas projects, and are even less restrictive for companies that are expanding oil and gas production.

Out of 25 banks analyzed, only Commerzbank, Crédit Mutuel, Danske Bank, La Banque Postale, and NatWest have started restricting financing for oil and gas projects. Only three banks – Commerzbank, Crédit Mutuel, and La Banque Postale committed to restricting financing for companies with expansion plans.

The campaign group stated that some 92 percent of finance to oil and gas companies comes from general-purpose corporate loans which can be directed into any subsidiary or project the company likes. As such this money can continue to go into helping the company expand its oil and gas production. Due to this fact, project finance restrictions alone are meaningless, ShareAction explained.

“We urge investors to make full use of their shareholder rights at banks to prevent these risks from becoming a reality. We expect to see an increase in investors voting for robust shareholder resolutions, engaging with banks at their AGMs, and voting against inadequate company transition plans that do not align with 1.5C. In doing so, they will not only be protecting their future, but that of our planet and society,” ShareAction said.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com