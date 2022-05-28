Biden To Restart Idle Refineries To Tame Fuel Prices
The Biden administration is reaching out to the oil industry to inquire about restarting shuttered refineries, as the White House scrambles to address record high-gasoline prices that are setting off political alarm bells ahead of the midterm elections.
Members of the National Economic Council and other officials have inquired within the industry about factors that led some refining operations to be curtailed and if plans are underway to restart capacity, a person familiar with the matter said. The person, who wasn’t authorized to speak on the record, added no direct ask to restart operations was made.
The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
The administration’s efforts come as the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline stood at a record $4.60 Wednesday, just as the summer driving season is set to begin. In California, prices are more than $6 a gallon, according to AAA.
But the White House, which has established an interagency “energy markets team” that has been monitoring energy supply and price data for the past several months, has few good options available to tame gasoline prices. Pump prices have have sky-rocketing amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that sent oil futures north of $100 a barrel.
More than 1 million barrels a day of the country’s oil refining capacity — or about 5% overall — has shut since the beginning of the pandemic. Elsewhere in the world, capacity has shrunk by 2.13 million additional barrels a day, energy consultancy Turner, Mason & Co. estimates. And with no plans to bring new US plants online, even though refiners are reaping record profits, the supply squeeze is only going to get worse.
“They are in a very difficult political situation,” said Mike Sommers, president of the American Petroleum Institute, the oil industry’s top US lobbying group. “They are looking for every option that is out there.”
--With assistance from Barbara Powell.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil
- FERC Approves Gas Pipeline Projects To Increase U.S. Exports
- A Guide to the Week's Oil and Gas Market Hits and Misses
- U.S. Announces First Ever Offshore Wind Sale On Pacific Coast
- Windfall Tax Branded a Backward Step
- BSEE Evaluates Lobo Operating's Fire Boom System
- Oil And Gas Exploration In 2021 Resilient Regardless Of Pandemic
- Crestwood Makes $1.19B Worth Of Asset Transactions
- DOI Invests $33MM Putting People to Work in Orphaned Well Program
- Chevron Investors Go For Energy Transition In Near-Unanimous Vote
- Oil Inventories Down to Dangerously Low Point
- USA Fuelmakers Shifting Into Higher Gear
- Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil
- ExxonMobil Selling Shale Assets for $750MM
- Shots Fired During Tanker Loading
- World's Oil Growth Engine Is About to Slow
- NPD Grants Slew of Drilling Permits
- FERC Approves Gas Pipeline Projects To Increase U.S. Exports
- Saudi Arabia Says It Has Done All It Can for the Oil Market
- FID For $13.2B Louisiana LNG Project
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find
- Finland Loses Main Gas Supply
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- Ban on Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading for Vote
- Oil Inventories Down to Dangerously Low Point
- Top Headlines: Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- USA Fuelmakers Shifting Into Higher Gear
- Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil
- Gas Prices Could Rocket in the Near Term