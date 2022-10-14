Biden Says Price of Gas Is Still Too High

'The price of gas is still too high, and we need to keep working to bring it down'.

U.S. President Joe Biden stated that the price of gas is still too high at an event in California on Thursday.

“Overall, inflation was two percent over the last three months. That’s down from 11 percent over the prior three months. And that’s progress,” Biden said at the event.

“But a lot of it is the result of getting the cost of living at the gas pump down by more - now even in California now - by more than a dollar nationally and - since the start of summer. And there’s a big difference for working folks,” he added.

“But the price of gas is still too high, and we need to keep working to bring it down. I’ll have more to say about that next week,” Biden continued.

Rigzone has asked the American Petroleum Institute (API) for comment on Biden’s statement on the gas price. At the time of publication, the API has not yet responded to Rigzone’s request.

According to the AAA gas prices website, the national average gasoline price in the U.S. stands at $3.903 per gallon as of October 14. Yesterday’s average stood at $3.913 per gallon, the week ago average stood at $3.891 per gallon, the month ago average stood at $3.703 per gallon, and the year ago average stood at $3.297 per gallon, the AAA site shows.

The highest recorded average price of gasoline in the U.S. was seen on June 14, at $5.016 per gallon, the AAA site highlights.

In its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected that U.S. retail gasoline prices would average $3.80 per gallon in the fourth quarter of 2022, $4.03 per gallon overall in 2022, and $3.57 per gallon in 2023.

In its previous STEO, released last month, the EIA projected that retail gasoline prices would average $3.60 per gallon in 4Q22, $3.98 per gallon in 2022, and $3.61 per gallon in 2023.

