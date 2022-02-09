Biden Says No Nord Stream 2 if Russia Invades Ukraine
If Russia invades Ukraine, there will no longer be a Nord Stream 2.
That’s according to U.S. President Joe Biden, who made the country’s position clear in a press conference at the White House including Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz.
“If Russia invades, that means tanks or troops crossing … the border of Ukraine again … there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2,” Biden said in the press conference.
“We will bring an end to it,” he added.
When asked how Biden would do this, since the project is within Germany’s control, Biden simply stated, “I promise you, we’ll be able to do it”.
In the same press conference, Sholz stated, “we are acting together, we are absolutely united, and we will not be taking different steps”.
“We will do the same steps, and they will be very, very hard to Russia, and they should understand,” Sholz added in the statement.
Nord Stream 2 is a Baltic Sea pipeline that will deliver gas from the world’s largest gas reserves in Russia to meet the growing demands of consumers in Europe, according to the project’s website.
Last month, Nord Stream 2’s website announced that a subsidiary for the German part of the pipeline had been established. The new company will become the owner and operator of the 33.5-mile section of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline located in the German territorial waters and the landfall facility in Lubmin, as an independent transmission operator in accordance with the German Energy Industry Act (EnWG), Nord Stream 2’s site noted.
In November 2021, the German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) announced that it had suspended the procedure to certify Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent transmission operator. The Bundesnetzagentur stated at the time that it would only be possible to certify an operator of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if that operator was organized in a legal form under German law.
Nord Stream 2 passes through the waters of Russia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Germany. Pipeline construction began in 2018 and was complete in Russian, Finnish and Swedish waters by the end of 2019, according to the project’s website, which noted that pipelay was suspended in December 2019 due to the threat of U.S. sanctions that targeted the project’s contractors and financial investors.
The site outlined, however, that the European Commission described these sanctions as a breach of international law and revealed that Nord Stream 2 created “solutions” to ensure that pipelay eventually continued. In early September 2021, the last pipes were said to have been welded into the pipeline string and lowered onto the Baltic seabed in German waters.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Is a Shale Re-Boom on the Cards?
- At Least Three Dead After FPSO Trinity Spirit Explosion In Nigeria
- BP Jumps from $5.6B Loss to Near $13B Profit
- Murphy Oil GOM Platform Still On Target For Mid-2022 Start
- Petrobras And Yinson Ink $5.2B FPSO Contracts
- USA Sends Warship and Jets to Fend Off UAE Attacks
- USA Adds 3 Rigs
- Oil Demand Picture is Mixed
- Looney Mounts Robust Defense of BP Russia Connection
- Sparrows To Continue Maintenance On Bruce Offshore Platform
- Watch: FPSO Catches Fire And Sinks Offshore Nigeria
- Bechtel To Start Construction Of $30B Driftwood LNG Plant In April
- Oil Rises to 7 Year High and Likely to Keep Climbing
- New Natural Gas Find Offshore Abu Dhabi
- Noble Rig Sets Sights On Drilling Santos Wells
- Shell Oil Find In Namibia Opens New Dawn Of Prosperity
- Shell Has Momentous Year
- Targa Sells Stake In Gulf Coast Express Pipeline For $857M
- Saipem To Try Fixing Finances With New Management
- Four Local Firms Bid For Shell Oil Fields In Nigeria
- COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find
- USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden
- Top Headlines: USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden and More
- Watch: FPSO Catches Fire And Sinks Offshore Nigeria
- Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990
- Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name
- Bechtel To Start Construction Of $30B Driftwood LNG Plant In April
- A Perfect Storm for Diesel Prices
- Top Headlines: COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find and More
- USA Oil Production Surge Goes Unnoticed