Biden Order Effect on GOM and More
Here are some of Rigzone's top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Could Biden Order Kill GOM Oil and Gas?
Rigzone talks to experts to see what Biden’s executive order could mean for the Gulf of Mexico oil and gas industry. The effect on production, jobs and investment are all discussed.
Transocean Wins Drilling Contracts
Transocean won several new drilling contracts and contract extensions during the past quarter, the company reported late last week.
Exxon Exits Kurdistan License
DNO announced the acquisition of ExxonMobil’s 32 percent interest in the Baeshiqa license in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The deal doubles DNO’s operated stake to 64 percent and sees ExxonMobil exit the asset.
How Will Biden's Energy Policies Affect Oil Prices?
Analysts give their take on the oil price effects of Biden’s new energy policies. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent prices are both examined.
Bureau Pulls GOM Lease Sale on Biden Order
The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced that it is rescinding the record of decision (ROD) for the Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Lease Sale 257. The decision was made in response to U.S. President Joe Biden’s executive order.
Transocean Deploys Drill Floor Safety Tech
Transocean deployed what it calls the offshore drilling industry’s first safety system to integrate a wearable locating device with drill floor equipment and machine stoppage controls.
Petrofac Wins Australia Decom Contract
PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) awarded Petrofac’s Engineering and Production Services business a well project management contract for work in the Vulcan Basin offshore North West Australia.
