Biden Official Heckled After Urging Shale Boost
The Biden administration’s No. 2 energy official was heckled at an international oil conference after admonishing U.S. drillers to step up production in the industry’s de facto hometown.
Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk told shale explorers on Monday that the government already has done its part to lower fuel prices by offering up part of its strategic crude reserve.
“Now there’s needed leadership by our domestic producers,” Turk said in opening remarks at the World Petroleum Congress in Houston. “The reality is the Biden administration is not standing in the way of increasing domestic oil production to meet today’s energy needs.”
His remarks provoked a heckler in the audience: “Why don’t you help us then?”
Turk, whose comments preceded presentations by the chief executives of Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. -- the nation’s largest oil explorers -- came on the same morning that refiners’ bids for crude from the strategic reserve were due.
“The top 54 publicly traded companies earned over $30 billion in the second quarter of this year, slightly more than just before the pandemic, and production has not yet recovered,” Turk said.
--With assistance from Joe Carroll and Ari Natter.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Chevron Extends Concession Off Angola Through 2050
- Aramco Signs $15.5B Gas Pipeline Deal
- Traders Brush Off Initial Omicron Panic
- Exxon Looking Towards Permian Net-Zero Emissions By 2030
- Oil Search Shareholders Vote For Santos Merger
- Halliburton Sees World Headed for Oil Scarcity
- USA Oil Sale Attracts at Least 2 Foreign Bidders
- Woodside Leases Land For Hydrogen Facility In Oklahoma
- Biden Official Heckled After Urging Shale Boost
- Aramco Awards Deals Worth $10B
- U.S. Set To Become Largest LNG Exporter In The World
- Chevron Sets 2022 Spending Budget At $15B
- Oil Traders Stampede to Exit
- Hundreds Of UK Offshore Workers Set To Strike Next Week
- Samsung Nets $1.23B Deal For Jafurah Gas Treatment Facility
- What Could Omicron Cost Global Oil Market?
- ConocoPhillips Completes $9.5B Shell Deal
- Samsung Sells Former Ocean Rig Drillship. Eyes Sale Of Three More.
- TotalEnergies Spuds Venus Well Offshore Namibia
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree
- USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace
- Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery
- Maersk Drilling Merging With Noble Corporation
- SBM Offshore To Build Its Largest FPSO For Exxon
- Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges
- ExxonMobil Hires Stena Drillship For Well Offshore Canada
- Lukoil On The Money In Mexico With New Oil Discovery