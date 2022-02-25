Biden Must Ensure U.S. Energy Security Amid Aggression On Ukraine, AEA Says

As Russia's aggression on Ukraine escalates, the AEA offered U.S. President Joe Biden a drastic set of measures to offset its impact on the U.S. energy supply.

The American Energy Alliance describes itself as the country’s premier pro-consumer, pro-taxpayer, and free-market energy organization.

The AEA President Thomas Pyle issued a statement ahead of President Biden addressing the nation and contemplating a proper reaction to a ‘blatant act of military aggression against Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin.’

“It’s past time for President Biden to recognize the strategic importance of American energy production by reversing his decisions to shut down our domestic natural gas, oil, and coal industries. His senseless pandering to the green left has helped foment the very conditions that have given Vladimir Putin confidence that his war on Ukraine will be met with little resistance from the U.S.,” Pyle said.

“From his very first day in office, President Biden has conducted his war on American energy. He has persisted despite growing signs that other nations are ignoring international agreements to limit carbon dioxide and instead are concentrating on increasing their energy security in pursuit of the economic growth and national security that always accompanies it.

“With the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine – aggression steeped in energy as its casus belli – it is time for grown-ups to handle energy policy in your administration. The abandonment of the U.S. position as the world’s premier energy producer must be reversed.

“Russia and China are accelerating their energy cooperation with new deals promoting the development of coal, oil, and natural gas. This new energy axis has the potential to place the U.S. in grave peril,” Pyle further stated.

According to the AEA, President Biden should immediately approve the Keystone XL pipeline, lifting his blockade of the U.S. – Canada border and allowing safe and secure transport of oil from our closest ally and number one oil importer to our refineries in the Gulf Coast. This will also help American producers in the Bakken shale oil deposits along our northern border.

Biden should also immediately resume leasing on 2.46 billion acres of the federal mineral estate, both onshore and offshore. The Alliance stated that President Biden continues embargoing American energy supplies ‘despite the illegality of his actions’.

The AEA believes that the President should use his bully pulpit to immediately call upon American financial and investment firms to recognize the importance of American energy investments and work with our western allies to increase global energy security and investment in secure, reliable, and affordable energy for our common security and economic progress.

The trendy focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance issues and the exclusion of investment in western energy supplies is a large part of the problem that currently faces the West, AEA explained, especially in light of some of those firms’ investments in energy in other parts of the world, including China.

The Alliance also requested that the President rescind the nomination of Sarah Bloom Raskin to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors due to her ‘well-known anti-American energy positions’. According to them, he should also fire Special Envoy John Kerry for calling the killing of Ukrainian citizens at the hands of Vladimir Putin ‘a distraction’ as well as NEC Director Brian Deese who AEA claims helped orchestrate BlackRock’s effort to cut off Wall Street financing of publicly traded energy companies.

AEA further believes that an appeal to the federal judge’s decision to overturn OCS lease sale 257 is necessary as well as abiding by a ruling stopping the imposition of a Social Cost of Carbon regulation on every federal energy permit.

Apart from repealing several Executive Orders, the Alliance focused on Alaska as well due to its enormous energy potential, including the breach of ‘legally issued leases in ANWR and projects in the National Petroleum Reserve Alaska’.

According to data provided by the Alliance, in July of 2021, the U.S. received twice as much oil from Russia as we did from Alaska. With the Alaska Pipeline running at less than 25 percent of its capacity, AEA said that it was time to ‘fill it back up and make America more secure’.

“This list is by no means all-inclusive. It is, however, the type of signal that President Biden needs to send to the world to stop the decline of American energy security, and ultimately of America herself.

“Right now, Vladimir Putin sees America as weak and unwilling to do what it takes to stop his acts of aggression in Eastern Europe. President Biden can start to reverse this perception by acknowledging and supporting America's energy producers. It is a weak America, not climate change, that presents an existential threat to the U.S. and the world,” Pyle concluded.

