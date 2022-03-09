Biden Goes For Russian Main Artery And Bans Oil Imports

U.S. President Joe Biden has decided to go for the 'main artery of Russia's economy' and ban oil, LNG, and coal imports from Russia.

In response to the invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden has decided to go for the ‘main artery of Russia’s economy' and ban oil, LNG, and coal imports from Russia.

President Biden signed an Executive Order to ban the import of Russian oil, LNG, and coal to the United States, an act that received widespread bipartisan support. This will, the White House hopes, further deprive Putin of the economic resources he uses to continue his needless war of choice.

“The United States made this decision in close consultation with our Allies and partners around the world, as well as Members of Congress of both parties. The United States can take this step because of our strong domestic energy infrastructure and we recognize that not all of our Allies and partners are currently in a position to join us. But we are united with our Allies and partners in working together to reduce our collective dependence on Russian energy and keep the pressure mounting on Putin, while at the same taking active steps to limit impacts on global energy markets and protect our economies,” a White House statement said.

Over 30 countries representing well over half the world’s economy have announced some sort of sanctions that impose immediate and severe economic costs on Russia, cut off access to high-tech technology, sap its growth potential, and weaken its military.

According to the statement, the Russian ruble is now worth less than a penny and has hit an all-time low after losing almost half of its value since Putin announced his further invasion of Ukraine.

In a nutshell, the Executive Order bans the importation into the United States of Russian crude oil and certain petroleum products, LNG, and coal.

Last year, the U.S. imported nearly 700,000 barrels per day of crude oil and refined petroleum products from Russia and this step will deprive Russia of billions of dollars in revenues from U.S. drivers and consumers annually.

The Order also bans new U.S. investment in Russia’s energy sector, which will ensure that American companies and American investors are not underwriting Putin’s efforts to expand energy production inside Russia.

Americans will also be prohibited from financing or enabling foreign companies that are investing to produce energy in Russia.

Putin’s brutal war has led to higher energy prices and raised costs for Americans at home but the Biden Administration has already made steps to mitigate the pain American families feel at the pump and reduce the country’s dependence on foreign oil and fossil fuels.

The Administration has already committed to releasing more than 90 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve this fiscal year, with an emergency sale of 30 million barrels announced just last week. After intensive consultation, the International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries agreed to a collective release of an initial 60 million barrels of crude oil from our strategic petroleum reserves, with the United States committing half of that in the emergency sale.

The U.S. is in conversations with a range of energy producers and consumers on further steps we can take to ensure a stable global supply of energy.

In connection with the Executive Order, President Biden said that the United States was targeting the main artery of Russia’s economy.

“We’re banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy. That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at U.S. ports, and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin’s war machine. This is a move that has strong bipartisan support in Congress and, I believe, in the country.

“The United States produces far more oil domestically than all the European countries combined. In fact, we’re a net exporter of energy. So, we can take this step when others cannot. But we’re working closely with Europe and our partners to develop a long-term strategy to reduce their dependence on Russian energy as well. Our teams are actively discussing how to make this happen. And today, we remain united — we remain united in our purpose to keep pressure mounting on Putin and his war machine.

“This is a step that we’re taking to inflict further pain on Putin. But there will be costs as well here in the United States. I said I would level with the American people from the beginning. And when I first spoke to this, I said defending freedom is going to cost — it’s going to cost us as well, in the United States. Republicans and Democrats alike understand that […] and that we must do this.

“Thus far, we’ve provided more than $1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine. Shipments of defensive weapons are arriving in Ukraine every day from the United States. We’re also providing humanitarian support for the Ukrainian people, both those still in Ukraine and those who have fled safely to a neighboring country.

“We are enforcing the most significant package of economic sanctions in history, and it’s causing significant damage to Russia’s economy. It has caused the Russian economy to, quite frankly, crater. We cut Russia’s largest banks from the international financial system, and it’s crippled their ability to do business with the rest of the world.

“The U.S. Department of Justice has assembled a dedicated task force to go after Russian — the crimes of Russian oligarchs. And we’re joining with our European allies to find and seize their yachts, their luxury apartments, their private jets, and all their ill-begotten gains to make sure they share in the pain of Putin’s war.

“The decision today is not without cost here at home. Putin’s war is already hurting American families at the gas pump. Since Putin began his military buildup on Ukrainian borders, just since then, the price of the gas at the pump in America went up 75 cents. And with this action, it’s going to go up further. I’m going to do everything I can to minimize Putin’s price hike here at home. In coordination with our partners, we’ve already announced that we’re releasing 60 million barrels of oil from our joint oil reserves. And we’re taking steps to ensure the reliable supply of global energy.

“Now, let me — let me say this. To the oil and gas companies and to the finance firms that back them: We understand Putin’s war against the people of Ukraine is causing prices to rise. We get that. That’s self-evident. But it’s no excuse to exercise excessive price increases or pad profits or any kind of effort to exploit this situation or exploit American consumers. Russia’s aggression is costing us all, and it’s no time for profiteering or price gouging,” Biden said.

Production on record levels, permits ready to drill, energy transition still the target

Biden also reflected on record production and the fact that his policies are not hindering production at all as well as the fact that the energy transition is also a way to go regarding the energy crisis.

“We’re approaching record levels of oil and gas production in the United States, and we’re on track to set a record of oil production next year.

“In the United States, 90 percent of onshore oil production takes place on land that isn’t owned by the federal government. And of the remaining 10 percent that occurs on federal land, the oil and gas industry has millions of acres leased. They have 9,000 permits to drill now. They could be drilling right now, yesterday, last week, last year. They have 9,000 to drill onshore that are already approved. So let me be clear — let me be clear: They are not using them for production now. That’s their decision. These are the facts. We should be honest about the facts.

“I’ve had numerous conversations over the last three months with our European friends of how they have to wean themselves off of Russian oil. It’s just not — it’s just not tenable. It should motivate us to accelerate the transition to clean energy. This is a perspective, as I said, that our European allies share and a future where together we can achieve greater independence.

“Loosening environmental regulations or pulling back clean energy investment won’t lower energy prices for families. But transforming our economy to run on electric vehicles powered by clean energy with tax credits to help American families winterize their homes and use less energy, that will help. And if we do what we can, it will mean that no one has to worry about the price at the gas pump in the future. That’ll mean tyrants like Putin won’t be able to use fossil fuels as weapons against other nations. This is the goal we should be racing toward.

In conclusion, President Biden said the following: “People everywhere — and I think it’s maybe even surprised some of you all — people everywhere are speaking up for freedom. And when the history of this war is written, Putin’s war on Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger.”

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com