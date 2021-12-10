SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

Biden Cheers Lower Pump Prices

by Bloomberg
|
Alex Wayne
|
Friday, December 10, 2021
submit to reddit
email print
Biden Cheers Lower Pump Prices
President Joe Biden celebrated falling U.S. gasoline prices.

President Joe Biden celebrated falling U.S. gasoline prices in a tweet on Thursday, crediting his administration’s efforts to increase supply.

Two weeks ago, I announced new actions to help bring down gas prices.

I was in Kansas City yesterday, where the average price of gas is down 20 cents compared to a month ago. Nationally, prices are down 7 cents and falling.

We’re making progress, and we’re going to keep at it.

— President Biden (@POTUS) December 9, 2021

Pump prices for regular unleaded are down about 9 cents a gallon on average nationally from a month ago and about 17 cents in Kansas City, Missouri, according to AAA, the travel membership organization.

Biden last month ordered a 50 million barrel release from U.S. oil reserves, in conjunction with several allies, to combat rising prices his administration blamed on oil-exporting countries’ reluctance to pump more crude. 

Biden’s coordinated efforts to tamp down prices got unexpected outside help. Oil prices took a nosedive after the discovery of the omicron variant sparked fears of renewed Covid-related lockdowns. On what is now referred to as “Black Friday,” crude fell more than 11%, suffering one of the largest ever one-day plunges.

--With assistance from Mike Jeffers.


submit to reddit
email print

What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the Rigzone Energy Network.

The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.


Most Popular Articles