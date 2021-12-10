Biden Cheers Lower Pump Prices
President Joe Biden celebrated falling U.S. gasoline prices in a tweet on Thursday, crediting his administration’s efforts to increase supply.
Two weeks ago, I announced new actions to help bring down gas prices.
I was in Kansas City yesterday, where the average price of gas is down 20 cents compared to a month ago. Nationally, prices are down 7 cents and falling.
We’re making progress, and we’re going to keep at it.
— President Biden (@POTUS) December 9, 2021
Pump prices for regular unleaded are down about 9 cents a gallon on average nationally from a month ago and about 17 cents in Kansas City, Missouri, according to AAA, the travel membership organization.
Biden last month ordered a 50 million barrel release from U.S. oil reserves, in conjunction with several allies, to combat rising prices his administration blamed on oil-exporting countries’ reluctance to pump more crude.
Biden’s coordinated efforts to tamp down prices got unexpected outside help. Oil prices took a nosedive after the discovery of the omicron variant sparked fears of renewed Covid-related lockdowns. On what is now referred to as “Black Friday,” crude fell more than 11%, suffering one of the largest ever one-day plunges.
--With assistance from Mike Jeffers.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Giant Argos Platform Arrives To GOM Offshore Home (VIDEO)
- Americans Get a Break at the Gas Pump
- The 5 Main Sources of Oil Demand Disappointment
- Stena Drilling Agrees On Option To Buy Drillship From Samsung
- BP Comms and Advocacy EVP Heads to Disney
- Woodside To Invest $5B In New Energy Markets By 2030
- Exxon-Led Trio Considers Creating Hydrogen Hub In Southampton
- California Public Pensions Are Major Fossil Fuel Investors
- ConocoPhillips Cores Up APAC with $1.3B Sale
- When Might Oil Demand Peak?
- U.S. Set To Become Largest LNG Exporter In The World
- Aramco Signs $15.5B Gas Pipeline Deal
- EIA Lowers Oil Price Forecasts
- Pemex Refinery Deal May Cost $1B More Than Announced
- Giant Argos Platform Arrives To GOM Offshore Home (VIDEO)
- Americans Get a Break at the Gas Pump
- UK Firm Sells All Norwegian Assets And Entire Statfjord Stake For $1B+
- Top Headlines: Aramco Awards Deals Worth $10B and More
- Devon Doles Out $10,000 Bonuses
- Iran Looking For New Gas Reserves At South Pars
- U.S. Set To Become Largest LNG Exporter In The World
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree
- USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace
- Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery
- SBM Offshore To Build Its Largest FPSO For Exxon
- ExxonMobil Hires Stena Drillship For Well Offshore Canada
- Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges
- Lukoil On The Money In Mexico With New Oil Discovery