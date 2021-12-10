Biden Cheers Lower Pump Prices

President Joe Biden celebrated falling U.S. gasoline prices in a tweet on Thursday, crediting his administration’s efforts to increase supply.

Two weeks ago, I announced new actions to help bring down gas prices.



I was in Kansas City yesterday, where the average price of gas is down 20 cents compared to a month ago. Nationally, prices are down 7 cents and falling.



We’re making progress, and we’re going to keep at it.

— President Biden (@POTUS) December 9, 2021

Pump prices for regular unleaded are down about 9 cents a gallon on average nationally from a month ago and about 17 cents in Kansas City, Missouri, according to AAA, the travel membership organization.

Biden last month ordered a 50 million barrel release from U.S. oil reserves, in conjunction with several allies, to combat rising prices his administration blamed on oil-exporting countries’ reluctance to pump more crude.

Biden’s coordinated efforts to tamp down prices got unexpected outside help. Oil prices took a nosedive after the discovery of the omicron variant sparked fears of renewed Covid-related lockdowns. On what is now referred to as “Black Friday,” crude fell more than 11%, suffering one of the largest ever one-day plunges.

--With assistance from Mike Jeffers.