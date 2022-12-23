Biden Administration Sued To Prevent Alaskan Cook Inlet Sale

Environmental groups filed a legal challenge today to stop the U.S. Department of Interior’s lease sale in Cook Inlet, Alaska.

Lease Sale 258, scheduled for December 30, would auction off nearly a million acres of federal waters in Alaska, opening the door to decades of future oil-and-gas drilling.

The Center for Biological Diversity and Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) filed the lawsuit together with Earthjustice, which represents the Cook Inletkeeper, the Kachemak Bay Conservation Society, and the Alaska Community Action on Toxics.

Cook Inlet is home to beluga whales and sea otters protected under the Endangered Species Act. It also supports thriving subsistence, commercial, and recreational fisheries, and a multi-faceted tourist industry, fed by visitors from around the world who are drawn by the region’s unparalleled natural beauty.

In a mutual statement, the groups reminded that the Cook Inlet was also previously hit by catastrophic oil spills like the infamous Exxon Valdez disaster more than 30 years ago. The groups stated that the government’s environmental analysis predicted a 1 in 5 chance of a large oil spill occurring from a Cook Inlet lease sale.

The Department of Interior canceled the sale last May, but then announced it would move ahead after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. Though that legislation spurred unprecedented efforts to address climate change, it included a provision reviving this lease sale and mandating that it happen before the end of the year. Despite this requirement, the Interior retains full discretion as to how to conduct the sale.

Under the legislation, the Interior has the discretion to restrict the amount of offshore acreage put up for lease, limit allowable activity on leased acreage, establish timetables for drilling activity on a leased area, and take other measures to limit harm.

The groups claim that the Interior took no steps to limit oil-and-gas drilling and rejected alternatives that would result in a much smaller lease area.

“Numerous scientific analyses have determined that the U.S. will not successfully slash greenhouse-gas emissions to meet its own established climate targets if it continues green-lighting new onshore and offshore oil-and-gas development on federal lands and waters,” the statement claimed.

Today’s lawsuit argues that approval of the Cook Inlet lease sale violated the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and should be vacated. Even under the new IRA requirements, the Interior must nevertheless adhere to NEPA’s requirements for the public process when considering the leasing decision.

“The permitting agency violated NEPA by failing to meaningfully account for climate impacts or consider alternatives that would have resulted in less harm to the climate, marine life, and surrounding communities. Interior has also fallen short on keeping the public adequately informed, by failing to fully respond to public comments,” the groups said.

“Our coastal communities have stood up repeatedly to say ‘no’ to oil and gas leasing in Lower Cook Inlet. This is our home, not a sacrifice zone. There would be little to gain in terms of affordable energy and much to lose in habitat, tourism, fisheries, and beauty. Lower Cook Inlet is worth far more — both in economic and cultural senses of value — intact and protected than with oil platforms and pipelines,” said Taylor Kendal Smith, communications director for Cook Inletkeeper

“The Biden administration could have done so much more to limit the damage of the Inflation Reduction Act’s lease sale provision in Cook Inlet. Instead, during a climate and biodiversity crisis, it's offering a huge swath of the ocean, nearly a million acres, to fossil fuel bidders. This sale threatens irreplaceable waters and wildlife with oil spills and takes us backward in addressing the climate crisis. We’re going to court to force the administration to comply with our bedrock environmental laws, reconsider this mistake, and act consistently with its climate and biodiversity commitments. The Inflation Reduction Act should not prevent the administration from making the right choices to protect future generations,” added Erik Grafe, deputy managing attorney for Earthjustice’s Alaska regional office.

“The unnecessary destruction of precious ocean habitat from oil and gas drilling has to stop. Our climate can’t take it, and neither can the already-endangered Cook Inlet belugas and other species that will suffer more oil spills and noisy vessel traffic if this sale goes forward. Cook Inlet’s communities deserve better, and the Interior needs to do its job as a public agency and protect this country’s irreplaceable public lands and waters,” concluded Kristen Monsell, oceans legal director at the Center for Biological Diversity.

