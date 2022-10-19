Biden Admin Taking Additional Energy Measures
President Biden is directing his administration to take additional action to strengthen energy security, address the supply crunch, and lower costs.
That’s what a new fact sheet posted on the White House website stated, adding that Biden is committed to doing everything in his power to respond to “Putin’s price hike at the pump”.
“First, the Department of Energy (DOE) is issuing a Notice of Sale … [on October 19] for 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to be delivered in December,” the fact sheet noted.
“This sale will complete the historic, 180-million-barrel drawdown the president announced in the spring, which has helped to stabilize crude oil markets and reduce prices at the pump. The president is also calling on DOE to be ready to move forward with additional significant SPR sales this winter if needed due to Russian or other actions disrupting global markets,” the fact sheet added.
“Second, the President is announcing that the administration intends to repurchase crude oil for the SPR when prices are at or below about $67-$72 per barrel, adding to global demand when prices are around that range … Third, the president is calling on companies to pass through lower energy costs to consumers right away,” the fact sheet continued.
In a statement posted on its website, the U.S. DOE announced that a notice of sale of up to 15 million barrels of crude oil to be delivered from the SPR in December 2022 will go live today.
“The drawdowns have been a stabilizing force in the volatile energy market, and a recent analysis from the Department of the Treasury estimates that SPR releases this year, along with coordinated releases from international partners, have reduced gasoline prices by up to about 40 cents per gallon compared to what they would have been absent these drawdowns,” the DOE noted in the statement.
The DOE revealed that it plans to release up to three million barrels of sour crude oil and up to 12 million barrels of sweet crude oil, with deliveries from December 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- USA Oil Groups React to Biden Measures
- No New Drilling Might Limit Rise In Future Crude Oil Production
- YouGov Lists Most Popular Energy and Utility Cos in UK
- North Sea Strike Action Begins Today
- Sabine Pass Receives Record Feedgas LNG Deliveries
- Enlink Sees More Carbon Removal Projects After Exxon Deal
- Seadrill Closes Sale Of Seven Jack-Ups To ADES
- Saipem Scores Massive $4.5B Contract For North Field Work
- IOG Continues Saturn Banks Phase 1 Progress
- Report Says Germany Risks Wasting Billions on LNG Projects
- Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
- EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023
- USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record
- Analysts Say TC Energy Could Divest Keystone Oil Pipeline
- NPD Grants Slew of Drilling Permits
- Top Headlines: Oil May Have Risen Too Far Too Fast and More
- Majors Donate to Hurricane Relief Efforts
- ADNOC Hires Two ADNOC Drilling Rigs For $980MM
- Wind And Solar Investments Payback Drops Below One Year
- Where Are Diesel Prices Going?
- Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- Vessel Boarded by Sea Robbers
- Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
- EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023
- $80 Is the New $60 For Oil
- U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Norway Places Soldiers On O&G Facilities, Armed Forces Patrolling
- Russia Losing Gas War
- No O&G Financing Would Be Road To Hell For America, Banks Say