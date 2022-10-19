Biden Admin Taking Additional Energy Measures

President Biden is directing his administration to take additional action to strengthen energy security, address the supply crunch, and lower costs.

That’s what a new fact sheet posted on the White House website stated, adding that Biden is committed to doing everything in his power to respond to “Putin’s price hike at the pump”.

“First, the Department of Energy (DOE) is issuing a Notice of Sale … [on October 19] for 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to be delivered in December,” the fact sheet noted.

“This sale will complete the historic, 180-million-barrel drawdown the president announced in the spring, which has helped to stabilize crude oil markets and reduce prices at the pump. The president is also calling on DOE to be ready to move forward with additional significant SPR sales this winter if needed due to Russian or other actions disrupting global markets,” the fact sheet added.

“Second, the President is announcing that the administration intends to repurchase crude oil for the SPR when prices are at or below about $67-$72 per barrel, adding to global demand when prices are around that range … Third, the president is calling on companies to pass through lower energy costs to consumers right away,” the fact sheet continued.

In a statement posted on its website, the U.S. DOE announced that a notice of sale of up to 15 million barrels of crude oil to be delivered from the SPR in December 2022 will go live today.

“The drawdowns have been a stabilizing force in the volatile energy market, and a recent analysis from the Department of the Treasury estimates that SPR releases this year, along with coordinated releases from international partners, have reduced gasoline prices by up to about 40 cents per gallon compared to what they would have been absent these drawdowns,” the DOE noted in the statement.

The DOE revealed that it plans to release up to three million barrels of sour crude oil and up to 12 million barrels of sweet crude oil, with deliveries from December 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com