Biden Admin Looking for Anything it Can Do to Reduce Fuel Prices

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)

In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators take a look at the Biden administration’s actions, geopolitical issues, temperature trends and more. Read on below to find out the specifics.

Rigzone: What developments/trends will you be on the lookout for this week?

Jon Donnel, Managing Director, B. Riley Advisory Services: The midterm elections are fast approaching and with the President’s approval ratings lagging and inflation rates at historically high levels, the administration is looking for anything it can do to reduce consumer fuel prices. Last week in conjunction with the massive SPR release announcement, the White House called on Congress to “make companies pay fees on wells from their leases that they haven’t used in years and on acres of public lands that they are hoarding without producing”, presumably to incentivize U.S. oil companies to increase production. While this may make for a useful sound bite on the campaign trail, it is at best unclear what any of these mechanisms would look like or how they would be enforced and is ironic coming days after budgets were released indicating no Gulf of Mexico lease sales for the third straight year. Exploration and production companies have remained committed to keeping capital budgets bounded by operating cash flows and have largely stuck to original spending plans for the year despite elevated commodity prices. We expect this to remain the base case going forward as the SPR release has substituted for any near-term, feasible production growth and the political rhetoric is unlikely to be consistent or coherent, making budget adjustments perilous compared to maintaining the status quo.

Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: April traditionally brings in mild temperatures which could reduce demand for heating oil in the U.S. Northeast. Will there be any real progress made in the talks between Russia and Ukraine and what will the status be for the Iran Nuclear Accord talks? Both negotiations will impact global oil supplies. Will U.S. oil production see another sizable daily gain? We had been holding at 11.6 million barrels per day for several weeks.

