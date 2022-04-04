Biden Admin Looking for Anything it Can Do to Reduce Fuel Prices
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)
In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators take a look at the Biden administration’s actions, geopolitical issues, temperature trends and more. Read on below to find out the specifics.
Rigzone: What developments/trends will you be on the lookout for this week?
Jon Donnel, Managing Director, B. Riley Advisory Services: The midterm elections are fast approaching and with the President’s approval ratings lagging and inflation rates at historically high levels, the administration is looking for anything it can do to reduce consumer fuel prices. Last week in conjunction with the massive SPR release announcement, the White House called on Congress to “make companies pay fees on wells from their leases that they haven’t used in years and on acres of public lands that they are hoarding without producing”, presumably to incentivize U.S. oil companies to increase production. While this may make for a useful sound bite on the campaign trail, it is at best unclear what any of these mechanisms would look like or how they would be enforced and is ironic coming days after budgets were released indicating no Gulf of Mexico lease sales for the third straight year. Exploration and production companies have remained committed to keeping capital budgets bounded by operating cash flows and have largely stuck to original spending plans for the year despite elevated commodity prices. We expect this to remain the base case going forward as the SPR release has substituted for any near-term, feasible production growth and the political rhetoric is unlikely to be consistent or coherent, making budget adjustments perilous compared to maintaining the status quo.
Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: April traditionally brings in mild temperatures which could reduce demand for heating oil in the U.S. Northeast. Will there be any real progress made in the talks between Russia and Ukraine and what will the status be for the Iran Nuclear Accord talks? Both negotiations will impact global oil supplies. Will U.S. oil production see another sizable daily gain? We had been holding at 11.6 million barrels per day for several weeks.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Tehran Says Waiting on USA to Reach Nuclear Deal
- IEA Members Agree To New Emergency Oil Stock Release
- Growing Risk of Leasing Program Approval Delay
- Maersk Drillship Gets One-Year Gig With Shell
- Equinor Picks Technip Energies For Firefly Offshore Wind FEED
- Biden Admin Looking for Anything it Can Do to Reduce Fuel Prices
- A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
- Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
- Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More
- Exxon Again Finds No Oil In Brazil. Cutthroat Not On Target.
- Oil Demand Showing Signs of Weakness
- USA Government Comments on Gulf of Mexico Lease Program
- Biden Oil Relief Plan Seen Backfiring
- Bullish Inventory Report Countered by USA SPR Release
- Russia Supply Interruption Risk Has Increased
- Saudi Led Coalition in Military Oil Operation
- A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
- Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
- Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way
- No Bidders For Incredibly Cheap Russian Oil
- North America Drops Rigs
- Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More
- Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way
- Russian Oil Tanker Fleet Coming to a Standstill
- EIA Makes Huge 2022 Oil Price Forecast Adjustment
- USA Labels Aramco Attack Act of Terrorism