Biden Admin Issues New Drilling Permits and More
Here are some of Rigzone's top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Biden Admin Issues 30+ Drilling Permits
Bloomberg reported that the Biden administration has issued at least 31 new drilling permits authorizing operations on federal land and coastal waters. The move signals drilling authorizations are continuing to flow, despite Biden’s plan to pause oil and gas leasing, Bloomberg noted.
What Will Biden's Paris Decision Mean for US Oil and Gas?
Paul Goydan, the Houston-based head of the North American energy practice with Boston Consulting Group, outlines how rejoining the Paris accord could affect the U.S. oil and gas industry.
Biden Set to Freeze Oil Leasing on Federal Land
Before it was official, Bloomberg reported that Biden was poised to suspend the sale of oil and gas leases on federal land.
Oil Groups Talk Federal Lease Freeze
The American Petroleum Institute (API), the Texas Oil and Gas Association (TXOGA) and the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association (LOGA) all shared their views.
Permian Operator Relocates Headquarters
Ring Energy, Inc. has relocated its corporate headquarters from Midland to The Woodlands, Texas, effective January 19. The company holds Permian Basin assets in Texas and New Mexico.
SpaceX Eyes Gas Wells Near South Texas Launchpad
Bloomberg reported that Elon Musk’s SpaceX intends to drill wells close to the company’s Boca Chica launchpad. Production has yet to start, however, because of a legal dispute between the SpaceX subsidiary Lone Star Mineral Development and another energy company, Bloomberg revealed.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
