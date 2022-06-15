Biden Admin Approves California Solar Project Construction

The Department of the Interior (DOI) has announced that it has issued final approval for the construction of the Arica and Victory Pass solar projects near Desert Center in eastern Riverside County, California.

The DOI described the move as a “significant” milestone in the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to modernize America’s power infrastructure in the West and permit at least 25 gigawatts of solar, wind and geothermal production on public lands by 2025.

According to the DOI, Arica and Victory Pass will result in a combined infrastructure investment of about $689 million, generate $5.9 million in annual operational economic benefit, provide power to approximately 132,000 homes, and add up to 465 megawatts of clean energy generating capacity and 400 megawatts of battery storage. The projects will support up to 1,000 construction jobs during peak activities, the DOI noted.

The DOI Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is currently processing 67 utility-scale onshore clean energy projects proposed on public lands in the western United States, the DOI revealed, adding that this includes solar, wind and geothermal projects. These projects are said to have the combined potential to add over 41,733 megawatts of renewable energy to the western electric grid. The BLM is also undertaking the preliminary review of 90 applications for solar and wind development, as well as 51 applications for wind and solar energy testing, the DOI revealed.

“The efficient deployment of renewable energy projects is crucial to lower costs for families, support good paying jobs, and achieve the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035,” Laura Daniel-Davis, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management, said in a DOI statement.

“Combined with the historic investments from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we will continue to work in partnership with states, cities and Tribes to boost climate resiliency, advance clean energy projects, and replace aging infrastructure,” Daniel-Davis added in the statement.

BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning said, “renewable energy development on BLM-managed public lands will continue to help communities across the country be part of the climate solution, while creating jobs and boosting local economies”.

“The BLM is committed to making significant contributions to the nation’s renewable energy portfolio and has approved more than 120 renewable energy projects on public land generating more than 12,000 megawatts,” Stone-Manning added.

On May 31, DOI Secretary Deb Haaland announced significant policy and organizational updates to advance clean energy production on public lands and meet the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of a net-zero economy by 2050. As part of the updates, the DOI outlined that it would begin implementation of a new policy to reduce rents and fees charged for wind and solar projects on public lands and that it was establishing Renewable Energy Coordination Offices in BLM offices throughout the west.

Earlier this month on June 7, the BLM announced that it had completed the variance process for the Rough Hat Clark County Solar Project right-of-way application after coordination and consultation with appropriate federal, state, and local agencies and Tribes. After receiving public input, the BLM will initiate an environmental review of the project, the organization noted.

On June 3, the BLM announced that it was seeking public comment on an environmental analysis for leasing 7,232 acres of public lands within the Amargosa Valley Solar Energy Zone for solar energy development.

