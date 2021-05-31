Biden Admin 2022 Budget Sees $250MM+ for BSEE

The Biden-Harris administration has submitted to Congress the President's budget for fiscal year 2022, which includes $253.4 million for the BSEE.

The Biden-Harris administration has submitted to Congress the President’s budget for fiscal year 2022, which includes $253.4 million for the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).

BSEE said the 2022 budget request includes funding for priority investments like decommissioning orphan wells and infrastructure, supporting the advancement of renewable energy by developing and expanding safety and environmental compliance programs, and enhancing research activities.

The budget request supports the creation of reclamation jobs, the enhancement of oil spill research, the deployment of clean energy - including $9 million to establish a core foundational program to support the development of a safe, robust, and environmentally responsible offshore wind industry in the United States - and the promotion of diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility, the BSEE outlined.

“The President’s budget request for BSEE is a clear indication of the administration’s support of our mission,” BSEE Acting Director Scott Mabry said in an organization statement. “This budget will enable BSEE to continue providing oversight of oil, gas, and renewable energy development on the Outer Continental Shelf, while promoting a culture of safety and environmental protection and ensuring industry compliance with federal regulations,” Mabry added in the statement.

U.S. Energy Secretary Deb Haaland said, “the Interior Department plays an important role in the President’s plan to reinvest in the American people”.

“From bolstering climate resiliency and increasing renewable energy, to supporting Tribal nations and advancing environmental justice, President Biden’s budget will make much needed investments in communities and projects that will advance our vision for a robust and equitable clean energy future,” Haaland added.

The BSEE, which is part of the U.S. Department of the Interior, is the lead federal agency charged with improving safety and ensuring environmental protection related to the offshore energy industry on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf, the organization states on its website.

