Bidding War Between Asia and EU on Who Gets Most USA LNG

There's basically a bidding war now between Asia and Europe on who gets the most U.S. LNG, according to RANE.

There’s basically a bidding war now between Asia and Europe on who gets the most U.S. LNG.

That’s what Matteo Illardo, a Europe analyst with RANE, said in an audio clip sent to Rigzone this week, adding that production is “almost at maximum level in the U.S.”.

Asked if a bidding war has implications for inflation for the U.S., Asia and elsewhere, Illardo said, “that’s definitely driving prices high”.

“In the end, this is also causing disruptions, for instance, in countries that do not get their gas, because on the one hand, the bidding war means that Europe gets its LNG and gets it at high prices and who does not get the LNG not only has higher energy prices overall, but also has not enough supplies maybe to power industries such as the textile industries in South Asia that basically employ most of the workforce there,” Illardo said.

“So, it does have second order implications that go even beyond inflation, but definitely it does keep prices even higher,” he added.

In the audio clip, Illardo stated that the U.S. is definitely increasing supplies of LNGs to Europe and highlighted that the U.S. “is one of the suppliers in which Europe is now relying the most to get its LNG, together with Qatar in the Middle East”.

In its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) confirmed that, in the first half of 2022, the U.S. became the largest LNG exporter in the world. The EIA forecasted in its August STEO that U.S. LNG exports will average 11.2 billion cubic feet per day for all of 2022, which the organization highlighted is a 14 percent increase from 2021, and 12.7 billion cubic feet per day for all of 2023.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com