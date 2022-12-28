Bibby Brings Stranded TotalEnergies Workers Home For Christmas
Bibby Marine, part of Bibby Line Group, has sent one of its walk-to-work vessels to Denmark to help Total Energies get some of their personnel home in time for Christmas. Bibby Marine sent its Service Operation Vessel, the Bibby WaveMaster1 (BWM1) to Denmark on a charter for Total Energies.
Due to bad weather, some 300 workers were unable to leave the Tyra field via helicopter, the standard mode of transport. This is why the BWM1 with motion compensated gangway was deployed for the job. It allows the safe transfer of technicians from offshore platforms.
The BWM1 has transported 423 workers (228 inbound and 195 outbound) so far, transferring them between the Tyra field and Esbjerg. The vessel will continue working for a three-week period on this charter.
“Our walk-to-work SOV’s are specifically deigned to be able to transfer crew safely even in some harsher condition, and we are delighted to be able to assist Total Energies and ultimately get some of their technicians’ home in time for Christmas,” BWM1 Vessel Manager, Marcus Brady said.
Designed with Damen, the BMW1 is the first vessel purpose built for the deployment and retention of offshore support and maintenance engineers. Bibby WaveMaster 1 has on-site work and storage facilities, plus accommodation for up to 67 maintenance personnel and marine and housekeeping/catering crew of 23.
It’s able to remain at sea for up to 30 days at a time and features DP2 and a motion compensated transfer gangway to facilitate turbine access. It is designed specifically for operations in the North Sea on projects located at distances 30 miles and farther from shore.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
