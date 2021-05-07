BHP Caribbean Project Starts Production

The shallow-water project is located within the Greater Angostura Field.

BHP (NYSE: BHP) has begun producing oil from the Ruby Project offshore Trinidad and Tobago, the company reported Wednesday.

Located in shallow water in Block 3(a) within the Greater Angostura Field, Ruby is projected to be capable of producing up to 16,000 gross barrels of oil per day and 80 million gross standard cubic feet of natural gas per day at completion, BHP noted in a written statement. The company added the development comprises oil and gas production from the Ruby and Delaware reservoirs via five production wells and one gas injection well tied back into existing operated process facilities.

“The start-up of Ruby represents continued development of BHP’s oil and gas production facilities in Trinidad and Tobago, reinforces the quality of the resource and its investment competitiveness,” remarked BHP President Petroleum Geraldine Slattery.

Slattery noted that BHP and its Block 3(a) partners acquired an ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic survey in 2018 to illuminate and optimally position the Ruby Project development wells.

“This marks a significant milestone for our Petroleum business and our future in Trinidad and Tobago,” she said.

Michael Stone, BHP’s country manager for Trinidad and Tobago, pointed out that Ruby’s production start-up was earlier than planned.

“Achieving first oil safely and ahead of schedule reflects the true tenacity of the Ruby project team together with our industry and government partners who persevered to deliver this project amid a global pandemic,” commented Stone, adding that BHP this year is marking a quarter-century of operating in Trinidad and Tobago.

BHP stated that drilling and completions activities at Ruby are ongoing, with production starting for subsequent wells in the second and third quarters of this year. The company anticipates project completion in the third quarter.

Operator BHP holds a 68.46% interest in the Ruby joint venture. The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited owns the remaining 31.54% stake in the development.

