BHP Awards Mexico Subsea Project

A unit of BHP Petroleum (NYSE: BHP) has awarded DORIS Engineering a subsea contract for the next phase of its Trion field development in the Mexican waters of the Gulf of Mexico (GOM), DORIS reported Monday.

The front-end engineering and design (FEED) award from BHP Billiton Petroleo Operaciones de Mexico, S. De R. L. De C.V. covers the subsea umbilicals risers and flowlines (SURF) scope of work for Trion, DORIS noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

DORIS, which completed the pre-FEED scope for Trion, pointed out the field spans 798 square miles (1,285 square kilometers) and sits in approximately 8,202 feet (2,500 meters) of water. As the map below shows, the field lies just south of the U.S.-Mexico maritime border.

BHP holds a 60-percent stake in the Trion development and serves as operator. PEMEX Exploration and Production owns the remaining 40-percent interest.

