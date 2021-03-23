BHP Awards Mexico Subsea Project
A unit of BHP Petroleum (NYSE: BHP) has awarded DORIS Engineering a subsea contract for the next phase of its Trion field development in the Mexican waters of the Gulf of Mexico (GOM), DORIS reported Monday.
The front-end engineering and design (FEED) award from BHP Billiton Petroleo Operaciones de Mexico, S. De R. L. De C.V. covers the subsea umbilicals risers and flowlines (SURF) scope of work for Trion, DORIS noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.
DORIS, which completed the pre-FEED scope for Trion, pointed out the field spans 798 square miles (1,285 square kilometers) and sits in approximately 8,202 feet (2,500 meters) of water. As the map below shows, the field lies just south of the U.S.-Mexico maritime border.
SOURCE: DORIS Engineering
BHP holds a 60-percent stake in the Trion development and serves as operator. PEMEX Exploration and Production owns the remaining 40-percent interest.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
more info
- Texas LNG Project Axed
- Fossil Fuel Sector Talks About ESG Like Never Before
- Baker Hughes Signs Barents Sea Carbon Capture Deal
- Saipem Nets $1B+ Qatargas Deal
- Beach Makes Gas Discovery
- E&P Aims to Ease Mexico's Reliance on Texas Gas
- Oil CEOs Pledge Climate Collaboration with Biden Admin
- Oil Prices Fall Amid More Lockdowns
- BHP Awards Mexico Subsea Project
- California Driller Reaped Gains from Texas Freeze
- Are Foreign Oil Firms About to Return to Venezuela?
- BP Plans UK's Largest Hydrogen Project
- Oil Groups React to Haaland Senate Confirmation
- Total Planting 40,000 Hectare Forest in Rep of Congo
- Yemeni Rebels Hit Saudi Aramco Refinery
- Murphy Closes King's Quay FPS Deal
- Eni and Shell Acquitted in Lengthy Court Case
- Odfjell Rig Wins More Work from Equinor
- Texas LNG Project Axed
- No Roaring USA Shale Industry to Respond to OPEC+
- Conoco COO Retires
- USA Sells 10+ Million Barrels of SPR Oil
- New Venezuela Gasoline Stations Actually Have Fuel to Sell
- Texas Governor Addresses Skyrocketing Energy Bills
- Exxon Cutting Hundreds of Workers in Singapore
- California Driller Reaped Gains from Texas Freeze
- Are Foreign Oil Firms About to Return to Venezuela?
- ERCOT Directors Resign
- Brent Passes $70 after Key Saudi Oil Site Attacked