BH Bags Deal to 'Provide Reliable and Efficient Power to US Data Centers'

In a statement posted on its website recently, Baker Hughes said it has secured an order “to provide reliable and efficient power to U.S. data centers”.

The company announced in the statement an award from TURBINE-X Energy Inc. for its NovaLT gas turbine technology “to address power demand growth from the data center market”.

Baker Hughes highlighted in the statement that this follows an announcement earlier this month that Baker Hughes will partner with Frontier Infrastructure to provide key carbon capture and storage (CCS) and power generation technologies for data centers and industrial customers.

In its latest statement, Baker Hughes pointed out that TURBINE-X Energy Inc. is part of Baker Hughes’ “established global network of strategic packagers” and a “supplier of industrial gas turbine packages in combined cycle configurations for U.S. data center project developers and power producers”.

Baker Hughes highlighted in its latest statement that, as part of the award, it is providing TURBINE-X Energy Inc. with its NovaLT gas turbine technology and associated equipment “for multiple data center projects across North America”.

The NovaLT gas turbine is a multi-fuel solution that can start-up and run on different fuels including natural gas, various blends of natural gas and hydrogen, and 100 percent hydrogen, Baker Hughes noted in the statement.

“Due to surging demand for generative AI, we see increasing opportunities for our power generation solutions to support behind the meter power requirements for data centers,” Ganesh Ramaswamy, executive vice president of Industrial & Energy Technology at Baker Hughes, said in the statement.

“We’re ready to drive progress at scale, leveraging our expertise and network of strategic partners to quickly provide market-ready reliable, flexible and efficient solutions to partners in the data center market, as well as broader industrial adjacencies where access to power is business critical,” Ramaswamy added.

In a statement posted on its site on March 3, Baker Hughes announced a “strategic partnership to accelerate the deployment of large-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) and power solutions in the U.S.” with Frontier Infrastructure.

Baker Hughes noted in that statement that, as part of the agreement, it will provide “innovative technologies and resources in support of the development of large-scale CCS, power generation, and data center projects”. The company also highlighted in the statement that, as part of the deal, it will “provide technology solutions to support the development of the SCS Hub and future infrastructure projects”.

In that statement, Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes, said, “Baker Hughes is committed to delivering innovative solutions that support increasing energy demand, in part driven by the rapid adoption of AI, while ensuring we continue to enable the decarbonization of the industry”.

“Working with Frontier Infrastructure represents a significant opportunity to demonstrate how Baker Hughes’ portfolio is uniquely positioned to support CCUS projects for lower-carbon industrial and energy development,” he added.

Robby Rockey, president and co-CEO of Frontier Infrastructure, said in the statement, “with energy demand rising across the country, industrial customers need scalable, low-carbon solutions, and Frontier’s expanded infrastructure will deliver exactly that”.

“By integrating gas-fired energy with the potential for permanent carbon storage, we are creating a direct, reliable power solution tailored to evolving industrial needs,” he added.

“Baker Hughes’ leadership in turbine technology, drilling services, and CCS innovation makes them an ideal partner in executing this vision,” he continued.

In a statement sent to Rigzone by the Enverus team last week, Carson Kearl, an analyst at Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) said, “total [U.S.] power demand is set to climb 30 percent by 2050, driven primarily by artificial intelligence”.

“In the short term, EIR predicts a 15.83 percent rise in total annual energy consumption through 2035, stemming from a rapid data center buildout and rising electric vehicle adoption,” he added.

