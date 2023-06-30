Berkshire Raises Shares in Occidental to Over 224MM

Billionaire Warren Buffett's company bought nearly 2.14 million common units from Occidental Petroleum Corp. this week for about $122.1 million.

The purchase, made in three-day transactions, has increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s stake in the USA major oil producer to 224,129,192, according to a filing with the USA Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday. Berkshire now holds over 25 percent of Occidental’s basic shares, based on the 891,745,187 shares outstanding the latter posted in its quarterly earnings filing.

Occidental, listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), has not gone down below $56 per share this week. Its highest trading price from Monday to Wednesday, when Berkshire last bought interests in Occidental, was $57.895.

Berkshire placed $57.02 a unit in Wednesday’s purchase transaction, $57.1694 in Tuesday’s and $57.0143 in Monday’s.

Occidental closed 1.84 percent higher at $58.52 Thursday. Berkshire, also trading on the NYSE, also saw its Class A and Class B units both rise Thursday by 1.11 percent to $512,260 and 0.83 percent to $336.91 respectively.

Repurchase by Occidental

Berkshire also holds 91,964 in preferred stocks in Occidental. But the latter has triggered its option to repurchase Berkshire’s preferred stake under a deal in which the Buffet-led investor committed $10 billion to aid Occidental’s $55-billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. in 2019.

Occidental owes $712 million in preferred stock payable as of March 31, as posted in its performance report for the first quarter of 2023, when it logged $1.263 billion in net income. Its available cash stood at $1.218 billion, while its liabilities totaled $7.44 billion as of March.

Berkshire said Occidental notified the shareholder in March of the mandatory redemption, six years before the latter could be allowed to voluntarily reacquire Berkshire’s preferred stock as specified in the agreement.

“As of March 31, 2023, our investment in Occidental preferred stock had an aggregate liquidation value of approximately $9.5 billion. During March of 2023, Occidental issued mandatory redemption notifications at a price of 110% of the liquidation value, plus accrued and unpaid dividends for $474 million of preferred stock liquidation value due to excess distributions by Occidental to its common stockholders, as defined under the agreement”, Berkshire said in its quarterly filing with the SEC.

Occidental confirmed the move in its results report: “Of the $712 million mandatory redemptions accrued as of March 31, 2023, $551 million of preferred stock redemptions, inclusive of a 10% premium, were settled in cash subsequent to March 31, 2023 but before the date of this filing [on May 9]”.

Occidental has assumed Anadarko’s debt obligations as the new owner.

Stakeholders sued Occidental May 2020 alleging it had failed to disclose how the debt of $40 billion resulting from its buy of Anadarko would undermine its profitability, Reuters reported May 28, 2020.

Anadarko also has a court case in which defeat means “Occidental would be required to repay approximately $.4 billion in federal taxes, $28 million in state taxes and accrued interest of $453 million”, as stated in Occidental’s May 9 filing.

Occidental in its earnings report pledged further buybacks, in reassurance to investors amid $19.645 billion in long-term net debt as of the first quarter. Despite weaker earnings, it has maintained its program to redeem $3 billion worth of common shares as approved February, the same value as last year’s completed redemption target for common units. It said it had bought back $752 million in January-March 2023.

Performance Prospects

Occidental’s net profit for the first quarter of 2023 fell nearly four times from the first three months of 2022 as petroleum and gas prices dipped. Occidental collected $4.876 billion in net income January-March 2022, when energy prices soared following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It recorded its highest quarterly cash before working capital in that period at over $3.3 billion.

But as oil and gas prices have fallen since peaking around the middle of last year, Occidental’s earnings for January-March 2023 tanked both year on year and quarter on quarter. Profit slowed down despite production increasing to 1.22 million barrels of oil equivalent a day (MMboed) from 1.079 MMboed in the 2022 opening quarter.

Occidental has raised its full-year output projection to 1.195 MMboed.

It will announce its second-quarter results August 2, it said in a media notice Thursday.

Occidental has declared $0.18 in dividend per share for common shareholders for the first quarter of 2023, up five cents from the previous quarter.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com