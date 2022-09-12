SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
Berkshire Hikes Occidental Stake

by Bloomberg
|
David Wethe
|
Monday, September 12, 2022
Berkshire Hikes Occidental Stake
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. to 26.8% after getting the go-ahead last month from US regulators to buy as much as half of the oil giant.

The new level of ownership, reported late Friday in a federal filing, is up from 20.2% as of Aug. 8, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. 

Berkshire has spent this year expanding its ownership in Occidental after first making a bet on the Houston-based oil company three years ago. In approving Berkshire’s request on Aug. 19, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said the proposed stock purchases would be consistent with the public interest. 


