Berkshire Buys More Occidental Stock
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. snapped up about 5.9 million more shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp., as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett piles deeper into its bet on the oil giant.
The shares were bought May 2 and May 3 at prices ranging from about $56 to $58.37 apiece, according to a filing late Wednesday. Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire had previously built up a roughly 14.6% holding of Occidental’s common stock, in addition to the preferred stake that it acquired in 2019 when the oil company was putting together its deal for Anadarko Petroleum Corp.
Occidental, which was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 during the first quarter, has seen its shares benefit from Buffett’s purchases and higher oil prices driven by the war in Ukraine. Its stock gained 3.9% Wednesday in regular New York trading to $61.57, and has more than doubled this year.
--With assistance from Katherine Chiglinsky.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Gunmen Storm Shell Owned Military Checkpoint in Nigeria
- Fitch Solutions Gives Oil Price Projection Update
- Empyrean Preparing To Drill Second Well Offshore China In 2023
- LLOG To Develop Salamanca Facility in GOM With Refurbished FPU
- Public E&Ps To Smash Profit Record With $834Bn In 2022
- Shell Reports Strong 1Q Results
- Berkshire Buys More Occidental Stock
- Uniper To Build First German LNG Terminal
- Natural Gas Crunch Amplifies USA Refining Boom
- Top Headlines: Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Gas Prices Could Rocket in the Near Term
- Three U.S. Producers Raising Shale Output
- 890MM North Sea Barrels Could be Sanctioned in 2023
- Oil Continues to Trade on Headlines
- North Sea Regulator Fines Shell
- Chevron to Ramp Up Production at Biggest USA Oil Field
- GOM Oil Drilling Makes Too Little Too Late Comeback
- OTC 2022 Kicks Off
- An Interesting Crude Supply Dichotomy Is Emerging
- Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port
- Saipem Crane Vessel Nearly Sinks With 275 People Onboard
- Oil Tanker With 750 Tons Of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia
- Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China
- Oil and Gas Discovery Confirmed at Hamlet
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs
- Top Headlines: Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Shell to Write Down as Much as $5B on Russia Exit
- Exxon Does It Again - Three More Discoveries Offshore Guyana