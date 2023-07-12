Berkshire Hathaway Energy will own 75 percent of Cove Point LNG upon the closure of the deal.

The energy unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has signed a deal acquiring the 50 percent stake of Dominion Energy Inc. in a USA LNG exporter in which the Warren Buffet-led investor already holds the operating rights.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy Co. (BHE) will own 75 percent of Cove Point LNG LP upon the closure of the definitive agreement, with the remaining 25 percent retained by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, according to a BHE press release this week. BHE’s interest in Cove Point is held by subsidiary BHE GT&S.

The transaction is expected to conclude by yearend, Dominion said separately. The purchase is valued at $3.5 billion including transaction proceeds and proceeds from the termination of interest rate derivatives, it said in a filing with the USA Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“We are proud of our operations at Cove Point and are excited for this opportunity to increase our ownership in these world-class facilities”, BHE GT&S president Paul Ruppert said in BHE’s announcement.

Last month Buffet’s company also raised its common shares in Occidental Petroleum Corp. to nearly 2.14 million for about $122.1 million. The purchase has increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s stake in the USA major oil producer to 224,129,192 common units, according to a SEC disclosure June 28. Berkshire now holds over 25 percent of Occidental’s common shares, based on the 891,745,187 shares outstanding the latter posted in its earnings filing May 9.

Berkshire’s apparent confidence in the USA energy industry comes amid a war-induced shift in trade that has benefitted the country’s oil and gas. USA LNG exports logged a nine percent increase to 10.6 billion cubic feet per day on average in 2022 driven by demand in Europe, according to the USA Energy Information Administration (EIA) in a report June 30. Petroleum exports from the USA also surged 22 percent to 3.6 million barrels per day (MMbpd), the highest since data collection started 1920, according to an EIA report March 30. Europe accounted for 42 percent, importing 1.51 MMbpd behind Asia and Oceania as the top destination of USA crude.

“EU sanctions implemented in December 2022 that prohibit all seaborne imports of Russia’s oil to Europe make it likely that demand for U.S. crude oil will continue in 2023”, the EIA said.

Additionally, the European Union, the Group of Seven and Australia on February 4 agreed price caps of up to $100 a barrel for refined oil products from Russia.

In response to the war that Russia launched February 2022, the EU declared March 11 that year the phaseout of Russian fossil fuels by 2027 and on May 18, 2022 launched the so-called REPowerEU outlining strategies toward that goal.

Oil and gas prices also spiked following the conflict. The Brent global benchmark for spot pricing hit its highest annual average last year at $100.93 per barrel, while the Henry Hub international standard for natural gas averaged $6.45 per million British thermal unit, the USA distribution center’s highest since 2008, according to the USA Energy Information Administration.

BHE collected approximately $6.45 million in revenue from operating businesses for the first quarter of 2023, from $6.02 million in the first three months of 2022 and about $5.92 million in the corresponding period in 2021, the year preceding the war.

