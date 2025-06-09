BEL Valves Bags $6.7MM North Sea Oil Installation

BEL Valves announced in a release sent to Rigzone recently that it had 'lock[ed]... in [a] GBP 5 million ($6.7 million) North Sea oil installation'.

BEL Valves announced in a release sent to Rigzone recently that it had “lock[ed]… in [a] GBP 5 million ($6.7 million) North Sea oil installation”.

The company noted in the release that it has supplied 11 actuated and 19 manual slab gate valves to the Murlach oil field development in the North Sea, adding that the valves feature local control panels, range in diameter from two to 12 inches, and can withstand up to 690 Bar pressure in Duplex and Super Duplex materials.

BEL Valves highlighted in the release that the Murlach oil field development is a joint venture between BP Exploration Operating Company and NEO Energy, “with the first oil extraction expected in 2025”. It is situated around 135 miles east of the Aberdeenshire coastline and lies in a water depth of 305 feet to 311 feet, the release pointed out.

“The Murlach Field Development Project is a really significant North Sea project and to have our slab gate valves playing such a vital part in its operational safety is a great reflection of the trust the industry has in our products,” David Gallagher, Project Director of BEL Valves, said in the release.

“We’ve been manufacturing valves for the oil industry since the mid-1960s and our reputation for quality and reliability is second to none,” he added.

“And with our ability to design and manufacture bespoke solutions, deliver fast-track orders, and provide full life cycle support, it’s understandable why BEL Valves is held in high esteem by infrastructure specifiers and contractors all over the world,” he continued.

“The importance of high pressure, safety critical shut down valves can never be underestimated,” Gallagher went on to state.

“The fact we’re known throughout the global oil and gas industry for delivering products that do exactly that, while also being supported by full life cycle servicing, goes a long way to explaining our longevity as a business and the fact we’ve performed successfully in our chosen sectors for well over half a century,” he noted.

Rigzone has asked BEL Valves if the $6.7 million order will support or create any jobs at the company. At the time of writing, BEL Valves has not responded to Rigzone.

In a release posted on its site in November last year, BEL Valves announced that it had delivered a “large order of high integrity gate valves to a world-leading energy supplier”.

“A total of 55 valves have been designed, manufactured and installed onto the central processing facility (CPF) of the Eastern Trough Area Project (ETAP) in the Central North Sea, UK, as part of a subsea tieback development,” that release noted.

The valves supplied are a combination of through-conduit slab gates with manual and hydraulic actuation, and globe and piston check valves with a bore size ranging from 2 to 12 inches, BEL Valves said in the release, adding that all vales were designed and tested to 10,000 psi.

As part of the service offering on this project, BEL Valves’ Service Technicians attended the site to remove the existing offshore valves and install the new valves in-line, the company said in the release.

In that release, BEL Valves highlighted that the field is expected to produce 50,000 barrels of oil per day. It is a four-well development located 10 miles south of the ETAP CPF and is the first tieback to the ETAP hub in 20 years, that release noted.

“It has been great to be involved with this project to be able to demonstrate BEL Valves’ capability in providing high quality products for use in safety critical applications,” Gallagher said in that release.

“The project teams worked collaboratively to ensure that the products were delivered in line with the required specifications and lead times,” he added.

Rigzone has also asked BEL Valves if this order led to the support or creation of any jobs at the company. At the time of writing, BEL Valves has not responded to this request.

BEL Valves describes itself as a global leading manufacturer of high-integrity oil and gas valve technology. The Newcastle, UK, based company was founded in 1964.

