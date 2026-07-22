Beetaloo Pilot Project to Start Gas Sales in Q3, Tamboran Says

Tamboran said it had completed the biggest well stimulation campaign in the Beetaloo basin onshore Australia, putting the Shenandoah South Pilot Project on track to begin gas sales to the Northern Territory government in the third quarter.

Tamboran Resources Corp said it had completed the biggest well stimulation campaign in the Beetaloo basin onshore Australia, putting the Shenandoah South (SS) Pilot Project on track to begin gas sales to the Northern Territory government in the third quarter (Q3).

"The program was the first three-well zipper stimulation and the largest campaign ever conducted in the Beetaloo Basin, with 178 stages placed across ~30,000 feet within the Mid Velkerri B Shale formation", Tamboran said in a statement.

The campaign covered the SS3H, SS4H and SS5H wells in the Northern Pilot Area, on top of two wells already stimulated in the same area. Tamboran expects the five wells to produce nearly 40 million cubic feet a day (MMcfd) of gas.

"The wells are planned to be tied into the Sturt Plateau Compression Facility (SPCF), where construction is nearing completion and commissioning activities will commence imminently", Tamboran added. "The project remains within the AUD 141 million (~$97 million) (gross) budget".

"Tamboran has also commenced drilling activities of the SS-7H, -8H and -9H wells with the Helmerich & Payne rig on the SS1 well pad", it added. "The three wells are planned to be stimulated during 2H 2026 and tied into the SPCF when required".

Tamboran operates the Northern Pilot Area with a 44.38 percent stake.

Last year Tamboran said it had secured approval from the Northern Territory government (NTG) to sell appraisal gas from the Pilot Project. The approval came after the Beetaloo Joint Venture and the authorities signed an agreement for nearly 40 MMcfd from the project to the Northern Territory for an initial term of nine years starting in the first half of 2026.

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"This is the first approval granted by the NTG through the new BUG [Beneficial Use of Gas] legislation and follows the recent consent from Native Title Holders for the sale of up to 60 tJ [terajoules] per day from the Shenandoah South Pilot Project over a three-year period", Tamboran said September 1, 2025.

"The Beetaloo Joint Venture now holds all necessary approvals to sell gas from the SS Pilot Project".

Earlier in 2026 Tamboran completed the acquisition of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd, consolidating its position in the Beetaloo basin into what it said is a leading 2.8 million net prospective acres.

Tamboran, previously legally registered in Australia but now in the United States, took over Canada-incorporated Falcon by acquiring the latter's subsidiaries. The process involved the issuance of about 6.54 million Tamboran shares to Falcon shareholders. The agreement entitled Falcon shareholders to 0.00687 common shares of Tamboran per common share they held at Falcon.

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