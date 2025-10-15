Beetaloo Partners Complete Drilling Program for Pilot Gas Project

Tamboran and its partners completed the biggest drilling campaign in the Beetaloo basin onshore Australia's Northern Territory, putting the Shenandoah South Pilot Project on track to start gas sales next year.

Tamboran Resources Corp said Wednesday the Beetaloo Joint Venture partners had completed the biggest drilling campaign in the Beetaloo sub-basin onshore Australia's Northern Territory, putting the Shenandoah South Pilot Project on track to start natural gas sales next year.

"The program included the batch drilling of the Shenandoah South -4H (SS-4H), -5H and -6H wells, each successfully completed with a target lateral length of 10,000 feet", it said in a stock filing. "The three wells have been successfully cased and suspended ahead of stimulation activities.

"The average spud-to-TD (total depth) across the program was 26.7 days, with the drilling and casing time delivered within the 35-day forecast.

"The program saw an increase in efficiency driven by the application of new Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) anti-vibration drilling technology. This resulted in Tamboran drilling its fastest horizontal section in the Mid Velkerri B Shale to date in the SS-6H well, reaching over 1,100 meters (3,603 feet) in a day.

"Tamboran plans to complete the SS-4H well in 4Q 2025. The program includes up to 60 stages across the full 10,000-foot horizontal section within the Mid Velkerri B Shale using the imported Liberty Energy (NYSE: LBRT) modern stimulation equipment. The SS-4H well is planned to be flow-tested for 30 days ahead of being shut-in for future gas sales".

Tamboran expects to stimulate all three wells, plus the SS-3H well, by the first half of 2026.

Last month Tamboran said it had received approval from the Northern Territory government to sell appraisal gas from the SS Pilot Project, after the Beetaloo JV and the government entered an agreement for the supply of 40 terajoules (tJ) per day from the project to the Northern Territory for an initial term of nine years starting in the first half of 2026.

"This is the first approval granted by the NTG through the new BUG legislation and follows the recent consent from Native Title Holders for the sale of up to 60 tJ per day from the Shenandoah South Pilot Project over a three-year period", Tamboran said in an announcement on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) September 1.

"The Beetaloo Joint Venture now holds all necessary approvals to sell gas from the SS Pilot Project".

Tamboran and Daly Waters Energy LP (DWE) equally own Tamboran (B2) Pty Ltd, which owns a 77.5 percent stake in the Beetaloo JV. Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Ltd holds the remaining 22.5 percent. Dublin, Ireland-based Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd says it owns about 98 percent of Falcon Oil & Gas Australia.

The Beetaloo JV owns the joint acreage EPs 76, 98 and 117, which contain the SS Pilot Project.

The SS Pilot Project sits in the joint acreage's Northern Pilot Area, where Tamboran is operator with a 47.5 percent stake, as confirmed by Tamboran in an ASX filing May 14. DWE also owns 47.5 percent. Falcon Oil & Gas Australia holds five percent.

The partners plan to expand development to the Southern Pilot Area, where operator DWE owns 38.75 percent, Tamboran 38.75 percent and Falcon Oil & Gas Australia 22.5 percent, according to the May filing.

On September 30 Tamboran and Falcon signed a definitive merger agreement that they said will create a leading position of about 2.9 million net acres in Beetaloo, part of McArthur Basin.

Concurrently the companies announced a positive final investment decision on the SS Pilot Project.

The parties expect to complete the combination February 2026, subject to approvals by shareholders on both sides.

"The transaction between Tamboran and Falcon is a logical consolidation of two of the Beetaloo Basin’s most active companies", said Tamboran chair and interim chief executive Richard Stoneburner.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com