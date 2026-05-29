Bechtel Bags EPC Contract for Sabine Pass LNG Expansion

Cheniere Partners has now also given Bechtel a 'limited notice to proceed' for the contractor to launch early engineering and procurement activities.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP said Thursday it had executed a lump-sum turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with Bechtel Energy Inc for phase 1 of the Sabine Pass LNG Expansion Project.

Cheniere Partners has now also given Bechtel a "limited notice to proceed" for the contractor to launch early engineering and procurement activities.

The project is designed to add up to 3 "large-scale" liquefaction trains with a combined capacity of about 20 million metric tons per annum (MMtpa) to the existing terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The current facility, consisting of Trains 1-6, produces up to around 30 MMtpa. It started operation 2016 and has since shipped approximately 3,360 cargos totaling over 230 million metric tons of LNG, according to Cheniere Partners.

"The EPC agreement with Bechtel for Phase 1 includes a single train, Train 7, a boil-off gas re-liquefaction unit, along with supporting infrastructure and tie-ins to the existing Sabine Pass LNG Terminal", it said.

"Inclusive of estimated debottlenecking, Phase 1 has an expected total production capacity of over 6 mtpa [million metric tons per annum] of LNG. Phase 1 is commercially underpinned by long-term agreements with creditworthy counterparties, and a positive final investment decision (FID) on Phase 1 is subject to, among other things, receipt of necessary regulatory approvals and an acceptable financing arrangement.

"The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission application for authorization to site, construct and operate the SPL Expansion Project, as well as the Department of Energy application authorizing the export of LNG to non-free trade agreement countries, remain pending. Cheniere Partners expects to reach FID on Phase 1 by early 2027".

On Tuesday it priced a senior notes offering of $1.75 billion. A $1 billion portion is due 2036 with a yearly interest of 5.35 percent. The remaining $750 million is due 2056 with an interest of 6.05 percent per annum.

"Cheniere Partners intends to use the proceeds from the offering for general partnership purposes, which may include, among other things, the repayment, refinancing or redemption of its and its subsidiaries’ existing indebtedness (including Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC's 5.00 percent Senior Secured Notes due 2027), funding capital expenditures, working capital and other business opportunities", it said.

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