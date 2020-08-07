Bechtel Awards Sabine Pass LNG Dredging Contract

Bechtel Oil, Gas and Chemicals, Inc. has signed a subcontract with Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Corp. to dredge the third marine berth for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.'s Sabine Pass Liquefaction (SPL) Project, Great Lakes reported last week.

Bechtel is the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the Train 6 and Third Berth expansions at the Cameron Parish, La., facility.

"Great Lakes looks forward to partnering with Bechtel on this important project for Sabine Pass LNG in the U.S. LNG market," remarked Great Lakes CEO Lasse Petterson in a written statement.

The expansion at Cheniere Partners' SPL facility, located on the Sabine Pass Channel, entails adding a third marine berth and supporting facilities, noted Great Lakes. The firm explained the third berth will be used to load LNG vessels for export and will be sized to accommodate vessels with 125,000 to 180,000 cubic meters of capacity. It expects to begin dredging the third marine berth during the third quarter of this year.

"Great Lakes' extensive dredging experience, proven track record for successful completion of similar projects and emphasis on safe work performance uniquely qualifies Great Lakes for this work scope which is integral to the overall SPL project," stated Petterson. "We are encouraged by the project's commitment to the region and the level of care for preserving the unique local environment, and we look forward to supporting this effort during our dredging program."

Cheniere states on its website that it issued Bechtel a notice to proceed for the third berth project on July 1, 2020, and that it anticipates completion in the first quarter of 2023. The company also noted the Train 6 expansion at SPL was more than 50-percent completed as of March 31, 2020, and should reach substantial completion in 2023.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.