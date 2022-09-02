Bears Get the Windfall They Wanted

One of Rigzone's regular market watchers takes a look at the latest oil price moves, OPEC+ trends, the revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and more.

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)

Rigzone: What were some market expectations that actually occurred during the past week – and which expectations did not?

Barani Krishnan, Senior Commodities Analyst at uk.Investing.com: The bulls had a big miss on bets that the OPEC+ panel will give an early hint of the kind of production cuts we could expect next week. The oil producing alliance instead talked up the demand it expected to see in oil in the coming three months — not very smart perhaps in a market that’s seasonally weaker this time of year, unless there’s a powerful cold run-up to winter 2022/23. The bears actually got the windfall they wanted — down seven percent since the start of the week.

Rigzone: What were some market surprises?

Krishnan: OPEC+ published a stronger demand outlook when traders were actually looking for the oil producing alliance to pre-empt the production cuts many expected at their September 5 meeting. OPEC+ reduced its 2022 oil surplus estimate by half to 400,000 barrels per day while forecasting a 300,000 bpd deficit for 2023. Iran and China actually scored better than OPEC+ on oil, helping bears in the process.

Pressuring oil this week was the White House’s announcement that President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday on the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal that is eagerly sought by Iran and strongly opposed by Israel. At stake is the potential removal of U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil that could add up to a million barrels per day more on the global exports market for crude.

On the Covid front, Asia’s factory activity slumped in August as China’s lockdowns and cost pressures continued to hurt businesses, surveys showed on Thursday, darkening the outlook for the region’s fragile recovery. Southern Chinese tech hub Shenzhen, meanwhile, tightened Covid-19 curbs as cases continued to mount, with large events and indoor entertainment suspended for three days in the city’s most populous district, Baoan.

Rigzone: What developments/trends will you be on the lookout for next week?

Krishnan: Some volatility with OPEC+ holding its meeting.

