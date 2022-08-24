Beach Using Kupe Platform To Help New Zealand Offshore Wind Industry
Oil and gas company Beach Energy has agreed to use its Kupe platform off New Zealand to help develop the offshore wind industry in the country.
An agreement between a consortium of BlueFloat Energy, Energy Estate, and Elemental Group with Beach Energy and other offshore wind developers was deemed as a significant step forward in developing the offshore wind industry in New Zealand.
Beach Energy has agreed to install a Doppler Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) system on the Beach-operated Kupe platform, off South Taranaki. The system measures several key data points that are critical for developers in planning their projects such as wind speed, direction, and consistency. Beach agreed to share this data with multiple offshore wind developers, reducing the need for duplication, and bringing a new collaborative dimension to this energy sector.
“This initiative will allow us to assess wind resources in South Taranaki and reduce uncertainties for the future development of offshore wind in the region. It opens the door for a new spirit of collaboration where we can discuss the potential for shared infrastructure, transmission corridors, and offshore transmission networks.”
“Our consortium is interested in creating an inclusive offshore wind energy industry – not just projects. This means directly contributing to the community and the local economy, generating jobs, skills and training, and opportunities across the supply chain. We appreciate Beach demonstrating leadership in this area and we are optimistic there is a bright future for the industry in Taranaki,” said Carlos Martin, CEO of BlueFloat Energy.
The consortium spent the last two years studying the feasibility of offshore wind and engaging with key stakeholders and is confident that there is great potential for offshore wind energy in New Zealand. Subject to the regulatory framework being in place and obtaining all necessary approvals, the first turbines are expected in the water before the end of the decade.
“New Zealand is blessed with world-class offshore wind resources and the potential to develop the offshore wind industry here is enormous. Having met with Government, businesses, mana whenua, and industry I feel very confident that there is a genuine need and desire to develop the industry here in a way that benefits the whole community,” said Energy Estate Co-founder Simon Currie.
“The advantage of creating an offshore wind energy sector here in New Zealand is clear,” says Elemental Group Director Nick Jackson. “Offshore wind energy can provide a clean source of renewable energy to power businesses and homes throughout the country. It will be instrumental in helping New Zealand meet its net-zero commitments and will provide considerable investment in new jobs, training, and skills development.”
According to the companies, four potential offshore wind projects across New Zealand have the potential to generate up to 5GW of power.
The consortium believes that offshore wind energy can help achieve 600 percent renewable energy in the Aotearoa part of New Zealand and will complement other renewable energies like hydro, onshore wind, solar, and geothermal, opening possibilities for new businesses like green hydrogen, e-fuels, and innovations to decarbonize industrial processes.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
